Grantify launches new services to unlock millions in tech funding for Scottish SMEs

Grantify, a UK-based funding consultancy and AI-powered technology platform that makes it easy for SMEs to win funding, has announced that it is now servicing two new Scottish funding programmes: Scottish Enterprise’s SMART: SCOTLAND grant and its Research and Development (R&D) grant.

The Grantify platform streamlines and simplifies the application process. The tailored services include eligibility assessments, step-by-step guidance, real-time feedback, and expert reviews to help businesses craft compelling proposals that align with the goals of funding programmes. It’s been proven to give businesses the best chance of securing vital funds. Since its launch in 2019, Grantify has helped over 650 startups win tens of millions of pounds in non-dilutive funding.

The launch of the new services arrives at a crucial moment for Scottish businesses as the latest figures from FSB show that business confidence has reached its lowest point in four years. While Scotland’s entrepreneurial and innovation landscape is thriving, costs and cash flow seem to be one of the biggest concerns among small business owners.

That’s why access to non-dilutive funding is more important than ever. Grantify will help startups and SMEs across Scotland to unlock transformative opportunities by guiding them through the often complex and competitive grant application process.

SMART: SCOTLAND, one of the flagship grants offered by Scottish Enterprise, supports early-stage R&D projects for innovative, high-growth companies. However, many businesses struggle to navigate the detailed and technical application requirements. Grantify addresses this challenge through its intuitive AI-supported online platform and team of expert consultants, offering end-to-end support that significantly increases applicants’ chances of success.

Grantify’s Commercial Funding Partner, Sacha Mandel, said, “Scotland’s history of innovation has been astonishing, punching well above its weight across science, medicine, engineering and everyday life. The telephone, television, penicillin and radar are among the extraordinary list of Scottish inventions. But too often, innovative businesses miss out on funding due to the complexity of the application process. We’ve built a system that makes grant writing easier, faster, and more successful, giving Scottish companies the tools they need to thrive.”

Grantify is on a mission to help Scottish businesses access innovation support, particularly in rapid-growth sectors such as clean tech, health tech, AI, and advanced manufacturing.