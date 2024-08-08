Green Field Marques Celebrates 20 Years Of Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish company marks two decades of success with loyal customers and a dedicated workforce at its core.

Green Field Marquees, a leading provider of bespoke marquees for events across the country, is proudly celebrating 20 years of business. Since its launch in 2004, the company has proudly erected over 5,000 marquees across the UK, expanded its team to 15 permanent staff members, under the leadership of Founder Miles Craig and Co-Director Murdo Anderson.

Miles Craig founded the business in 2004, recognising a gap in the market for high-quality, customisable marquee services. Murdo Anderson joined the business as a co-Director in 2016. Despite their 17-year age gap, the duo's compatible skills dynamic partnership has driven the company to triple in size over the past eight years.

Catering to a diverse range of events from weddings and festivals to corporate functions and black-tie balls, Green Field Marquees brings grand pop-up venues to locations across the UK and has maintained a 100% client satisfaction rate since opening its doors.

Headquartered in Edinburgh and with operations based in the Scottish Borders, the company's dedication to delivering exceptional service has earned them a reputation for excellence, delivering exceptional service for renowned brands and events such as Warner Brothers, HBO, Edinburgh Castle, West End Live and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Miles Craig, Director of Green Field Marquees, said, “Our success is largely due to word-of-mouth and recommendations. We've built a fantastic reputation by consistently delivering high-quality service and exceeding our clients' expectations.

“One thing I have learnt over the last 20 years is how important our work can be to our customers. It’s not just simply putting up a marquee – it’s creating a venue of someone’s dreams, on what could possibly be the most important day of their lives. Whether it's a school prom, wedding, or festival, every job is faced with this attitude and respect by our team.”

The company’s adaptability and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic further cemented their reputation, as they quickly pivoted to provide pop-up vaccine centres, classrooms, and more in a time of great uncertainty.

Murdo Anderson, Director of Green Field Marquees, said: “COVID-19 was a catalyst for our growth. It pushed us to adapt quickly and rethink our business model. It was a challenging time, but it gave us the hunger and motivation to expand our capabilities."

Looking ahead, Green Field Marquees will focus on efficiency and investment in technology, equipment, and their workforce. As they celebrate two decades of success, the company looks forward to contributing to Scotland's vibrant festival and cultural scene year-round, proving that marquees are not just for summer but for all seasons.

Murdo Anderson, Director of Green Field Marquees, added: “Looking ahead, our goal is to become a more efficient and well-oiled machine by investing in the right technology, equipment, tools, and workforce. We also aim to one day have our own purpose-built warehouse thanks to our growing and loyal customer base. As for business, we hope that 2024 will see Scotland's vibrant festival and cultural scene thrive year-round, offering even more opportunities for us to support and enhance these incredible events. With the advancements in marquee technology, we are excited to provide exceptional venues for events in every season, showcasing all that Scotland's rich cultural landscape has to offer for many more decades to come.”

Some of their biggest clients in the west coast include Blythswood Square, BBC Studios, the Botanics, Loch Green House Hotel, Ballantrae Food Festival, and more.