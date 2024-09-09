Health Secretary, Neil Gray, attends 100th birthday party at Bearsden care home

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in Scotland joined a 100th birthday celebration as he visited Bearsden care home, Antonine House.

Neil Gray was visiting Meallmore care home, Antonine House, to learn more about the care and services provided at Antonine House and other Meallmore services, as well as to discuss key sector issues.

During his visit, Mr Gray attended and participated in a 100th birthday party for centenarian resident, Margaret McNae, where he presented her with a card from The King and The Queen Consort. He also met resident, Myra Davidson (84), to congratulate her on achieving an NVQ qualification in Italian after completing a 12-week course with social enterprise, Lingo Flamingo.

Mr Gray toured the home with senior Meallmore staff, including Chief Operating Officer, Mary Preston; Quality Director, Hazel O’Rourke; Operations Director, Carol-Anne Foote; Area Manager, Amanda King; and Antonine House General Manger, June McIntosh. He also met Veronica Dormer, General Manager of Meallmore’s newest addition, Kelvinside Manor, which is opening this autumn in the West End of Glasgow. Kelvinside Manor will be Meallmore’s 27th care home in Scotland.

Discussions on the day covered the concerns being faced by the care sector across the country, including recruitment, funding, changes to building guidance for mental health homes, the Nurse pay uplift and the National Care Service.

Mary Preston, Chief Operating Officer for Meallmore Group said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the fantastic facilities we have at Antonine House, as well as to introduce Mr Gray to Meallmore and our commitment to excellence. For over 30 years, Meallmore has been a leader in delivering compassionate, personalised care in Scotland. We’re focused on ensuring every resident receives the support and respect they deserve, so we took this opportunity to discuss the key challenges that we and others in our sector are currently facing in our work to deliver this.

“We had a productive and enjoyable day and would like to thank Mr Gray for taking the time to come and learn more about our home and services across Scotland. The Meallmore team and the residents at Antonine House were particularly pleased that he was able to join us for Margaret’s 100th birthday party, making it extra special for everyone in attendance.”

Speaking about his visit, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray said:

“It was a pleasure to meet the residents in Meallmore Care Home’s Antonine House in Glasgow to find out more about their plans for growth, as well as hearing about their workforce planning and service delivery. I appreciated having an open discussion with the Meallmore team on some of the challenges facing the sector and how improvements could be made, including through the development of the National Care Service.

“I also enjoyed seeing the range of facilities on offer at the care home and, as an added bonus, joining in the birthday celebrations for centenarian Magaret McNae.”

Meallmore currently operates 26 homes across Scotland: 20 for elderly residents, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability. Two new homes are in development, which will provide services for elderly people in Aberdeen City and Kelvinside, Glasgow.

Antonine House, located on Roman Road, provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.