Henry Wagons Oz-Indie-Country pioneer at Hug and Pint, Glasgow

Thursday, February 6, Hug and Pint, 171 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G4 9AW. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £18.16. Venue: 0141 258 2882.

Oz-Indie-Country pioneer Henry Wagons returns to the UK, with a new desert-fried Morricone-inspired album under his arm and a hunger to share songs and stories from the road.

Henry is tour-hardened and still grinning, standing at the ready after a huge string of launch shows across the USA, Canada, Mexico with The Dead South, as well as headline shows on home soil. The UK is next, and he can’t wait!

Wagons is a songwriter and entertainer, who stomps and shimmies across the stage like no other, with an ever-present relationship with the crowd that is natural law.

A show you will need to tell your friends about. Henry Wagons is the mad professor of song. His fierce intellect was once hurtling toward a career as a philosopher, but was derailed by a record deal, a thirst for whisky and an insatiable need to make noise.