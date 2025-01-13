Home Comforts furniture service celebrates 10 years of helping tenants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Less Waste Laura’ praises Wheatley for upcycling programme and reducing environmental waste

An upcycling service that provides free furniture and white goods to social housing tenants is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Home Comforts programme is run by Wheatley Foundation, part of Wheatley Group.

This service collects donated pre-loved furniture and white goods, upcycles them, and restores them to like-new condition before passing them on to tenants who need assistance furnishing their homes.

Home Comforts staff hard at work

To commemorate the 10-year milestone, award-winning climate activist and environmental scientist Laura Young – better known as ‘Less Waste Laura’ – joined tenants, as well as staff and board members from Wheatley Foundation.

Over the past decade, more than 26,000 items of furniture have been provided to over 7300 tenants of Wheatley Homes in Glasgow and the East and South of Scotland as well as tenants of Loretto Housing Association, all part of Wheatley Group.

Additionally, the Home Comforts service plays a key role in helping the environment –diverting over 143 tonnes of furniture and white goods from landfills in the last year.

Laura Young said: “Pre-loved second-hand furniture is one of the best ways to reduce waste. In Scotland, 80% of our carbon footprint comes from the ‘stuff’ we buy. By extending the life of these items, Home Comforts is helping to tackle consumption and waste on a national scale and it’s been fantastic to see these items being distributed for free to those in need.”

(L-R) Lynne Mitchell, Director of Wheatley Foundation, Derek Tibbs, Home Comforts Team Leader, Laura Pluck, Group Director of Communities, Emma Shearer, WHG Housing Officer, Laura Young, Less Waste Laura climate influencer, Maria Evbayro, Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant, Professor Paddy Gray OBE, Chair of Wheatley Foundation, Stephen Geddes, Environmental Support Manager

Last month, Home Comforts moved to a new depot in Dixon Blazes, on the south side of Glasgow, which will allow for expanded services and enable it to assist even more tenants.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Maria Evbayro explained the difference the Home Comforts service had made to her life.

Maria said: “Within a week of my old machine breaking down, Home Comforts delivered a refurbished one. I don’t know what I would have done without it.”

Paddy Gray, Chair of Wheatley Foundation, added: “Our Home Comforts service has been a lifeline for many of our tenants over the past 10 years. This new facility in Glasgow allows the team to refurbish pre-loved furniture to an exceptional standard, giving it a second life in our customers’ homes. Over the past decade, the service has recorded more than 26,000 furniture items, helping families in need while reducing waste sent to landfills.”

The service is supported by Wheatley Foundation, which funds the initiative as part of its commitment to helping tenants and customers while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Home Comforts has expanded its reach through partnerships with charities, including Foursquare in Edinburgh, SHAX in Dumfries and The Community Re-use Shop in Stranraer.