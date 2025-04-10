Hop over to XSite Braehead this Easter for free family fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Easter, Scotland’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, XSite Braehead, has announced the return of its fan-favourite free event, ‘Easter Tea Party and Bunny Trail Adventure’. Taking place between Saturday 12th – Sunday 13th and Saturday 19th – Sunday 20th April between 12pm – 4pm, visitors can enjoy a family day out over the school holidays.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children will have a chance to channel their inner Picasso at XSite Braehead’s dedicated arts and crafts space by the Living Wall, where a range of fun-filled activities await! With Easter-themed colouring and decorating, an X-citing Easter trail, and a glitter tattoo making-session, there is plenty to keep everyone busy!

The Easter trail experience gives families the opportunity to explore a fun and interactive route through the centre spotting themed window stickers and Easter Bunny characters to help guide participants to locate a prize. Once the trail is complete, participants can post their trail entry card into the Spring post box for a chance of winning prizes with easter eggs and chocolates up for grabs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s not all! Visitors are in for a ride as XSite dial up the fun with the return of Funfair Scotland this Easter! Open from 1pm daily between 5th April – 21st April, visitors can enjoy a suite of rides, including Dropzone, Twister Miami and Samba, adding to enjoyment for thrill-seekers!

Open from 1pm daily between 5th April – 21st April, visitors can enjoy a suite of rides, including Dropzone, Twister Miami and Samba, adding to enjoyment for thrill-seekers!

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager commented: “Following the success of last year’s event, we’re thrilled to see it return with even more activities for the whole family to enjoy. Easter is a special time for people to come together and we are excited to welcome visitors to XSite Braehead for a fun day out over the holidays.”

Home to a variety of leisure offerings including Laser Station, Tenpin and ODEON and a range of dining options like Nando’s, Pizza Express and Five Guys, XSite Braehead is the perfect destination for family fun this Easter holidays.

For more information about the Easter event and to explore what’s on at XSite, visit: www.xsitebraehead.com