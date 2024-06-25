‘Hot men are only good for fun – don’t date them unless you like mind games’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A model is warning people against dating attractive men as she says they’re “trouble and riddled with mind games”.

Chloe Amour is no stranger to the romance scene.

From silver foxes to sugar daddies, and even inexperienced lovers – she’s been with them all.

But, the 32-year-old says there’s one obvious “red flag” to look out for if you want to avoid wasting your time. Put simply? Don’t date the hotties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Amour

“Attractive men lie, are untrustworthy, and have double standards,” said Chloe, who has 2m followers on Instagram.

“They are self-righteous and too caught up in their own life to be considerate of their partners.

“I dated one very hot guy a couple of years ago who was misleading. He was also successful and charming – and he knew it. He acted like he really liked me and cared about me, but as soon as we had sex, he stopped putting in the effort. It felt like he wanted me wrapped around his finger.

“It was all on his terms and because he was so attractive, he acted like he was somehow superior to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe, believes handsome blokes keep their “options open” and are “selfish” – in comparison to less good-looking lads. But in the bedroom, it’s a different story.

She said: “While they’re not the best choice for a relationship, hot men are better in bed. Maybe it’s because they’ve had more practice.

“Don’t assume older is always better though. I’ve also dated [attractive] men 20 years older than me, who throw tantrums and can be emotionally immature.”

Chloe is currently on the hunt for Mr Right – but there are a few boxes to be ticked. Her dream guy must be brunette, take care of himself and be romantic and passionate – but he doesn’t need to be knockout, physically speaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And attentiveness is a must – she wants flowers, daily phone calls and someone who will pick up the dinner tab. Her best piece of advice for other women? If you’re going to date the hot men, don’t get too attached.

Chloe added: “[When dating an attractive man], just be careful not to latch on too quickly during the dating stage.

“Build trust and have good communication. Have full transparency, pay attention to red flags and things that they do that trigger or upset you. Protect your emotions until you’re in a serious and committed relationship, then to fully open up more.