Hot off the kiln: Queer life drawing to come to The Craft Pottery

The Craft Pottery is set to host a one-off art night bringing clay, creativity and community together under one roof. Joining forces with Queer Life Drawing Glasgow, the event will offer a unique evening that combines pottery painting with live life drawing on Tuesday September 23.

The event will see guests sketch a live model as they move through a series of poses, before transferring their drawings onto pottery pieces of their choice.

Tickets include studio fee, paints, glazes and firing for the life drawing session. Pottery pieces can be selected and paid for on the night, with options to suit every budget. The event is BYOB, and all drawing materials will be provided, although guests are welcome to bring their own if they wish.

Beth Hoad, Studio Director at The Craft Pottery, said: “We’ve always loved making The Craft Pottery an inclusive space where everyone can shine, and teaming up with Queer Life Drawing is such a fun way to do that.

“It’s a night that’s part pottery, part sketching, and 100% about letting loose and celebrating creativity together.”

Founded as an inclusive, community-led collective, Queer Life Drawing Glasgow has become known for creating welcoming, accessible art spaces where everyone – from complete beginners to experienced sketchers – can get involved. Their sessions are relaxed, creative and often sell out fast.

This collaboration marks the first time Queer Life Drawing Glasgow has partnered with The Craft Pottery, bringing together two of the city’s most colourful creative communities under one roof.

Spaces are limited and demand is expected to be high. Book your space https://thecraftpottery.simplybook.it/v2/#book/service/153/count/1/