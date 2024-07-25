Housing officer Euan to run Paisley 10K in memory of beloved twin boys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wheatley Homes Glasgow housing officer is running the Paisley 10K in memory of his twin boys.

Euan MacLean is hoping to raise £1000 for SANDS – the stillbirth and neonatal death charity – and mark what would have been the first birthday of his sons, Sorley and Ruadh.

The boys were born at 21 weeks in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s maternity unit in July last year but tragically did not survive.

Now, as his beloved boys would have been celebrating their first birthday, Euan has spoken of the devastating loss experienced by he and wife Stefi, and of the support the grieving couple received from charity, SANDS.

Glasgow man runs in memory of twins.

Euan also plans to run the race carrying a vest weighing 20kg, which is around the same weight as two one-year-old children.

It will be a poignant reminder for Euan of his two sons – and the brave dad says it will be like running the race with them.

Euan, 39, who lives in Cessnock, said: “It was a really hard time for both me and my wife, Stefi. SANDS supported us through it all and they also gave us a box of items we didn’t know we needed, such as kits to take moulds of our sons’ hands and feet.

“They were really there for us at one of the most difficult times in our lives.”

He and Stefi have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Broden, and Euan wanted to make sure he was “there for him when he grew up.” Euan now does regular Boxercise, Spin and Metafit classes to keep fit.

Euan, who covers the Helenvale Street multi-storey flats in Parkhead, has signed up to run the Paisley 10K in August and raise funds for SANDS – with an added personal challenge in memory his twin boys. He said: “Sorley and Ruadh would have celebrated their birthdays on July 16 and 17 this year.

“A one-year-old child typically weighs around 9.6kg. By carrying a vest weighing 20kg, it will be like I’m running with them.

“There are around 10 of us who have signed up to do it, but I wanted to do something more. I wanted to run for charity and SANDS was the obvious choice.”

Euan has set up a JustGiving page – and has raised £855 of his £1000 target.

He added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of all my friends and family, and I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their donations and support.”

If you would also like to donate to Euan’s JustGiving page, click here.