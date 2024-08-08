How to Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Glasgow

By Gemma Logan
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:39 GMT
National Afternoon Tea Week is just around the corner, running from 12th-18th August, and it's the perfect time to indulge in one of Britain’s most charming traditions! Glasgow is the ideal place to celebrate this week.

Whether you’re a big tea fan or just want to treat yourself, Glasgow’s top venues offer a range of exceptional afternoon teas that turn this classic tradition into something truly special. Gemma Logan, party expert at Glasgow events company Fizzbox, shares the best experiences to make Afternoon Tea Week 2024 one to remember.

Afternoon Tea Bus

Price: From £43.50 per person

Location: Shuttle Street, Glasgow, G1 1QA

Hop aboard the iconic Routemaster bus and cruise through Glasgow's sights while indulging in a delicious afternoon tea. From the cultural centre to the River Clyde, soak in the views as you tuck into freshly-cut sandwiches, cakes and classic scones with jam and clotted cream. You’ll enjoy delicious teas as you enjoy your 90 minute journey and can make things even more special with gin cocktails or prosecco.

Afternoon Tea at Revolucion De Cuba

Price: From £17.50 per person

Location: 36 Renfield Street, Glasgow, Glasgow, G2 1LU

Enjoy afternoon tea with a twist at Revolucion De Cuba on Renfield Street. Dive into a delicious spread featuring tropical chicken skewers, jamon croquettes and mushroom quesadillas. Save room for dessert with tempting treats like churros and chocolate brownies. With its lively vibe, this venue promises a relaxed, fun-filled atmosphere with a glass of prosecco or a cocktail making things even more special. Of course, tea is also available for tea lovers!

Gin Afternoon Tea

Price: From £49.95 per person

Location: Shuttle Street, Glasgow, G1 1QA

Treat yourself to a delightful experience with Glasgow’s gin afternoon tea bus! Hop aboard this vintage tour bus and enjoy a full afternoon tea while cruising through the city’s sights. Sip on their signature pot-tails made with a variety of Scottish gins, infused with aromatic herbs and adorned with edible flowers. Indulge in a range of savoury and sweet treats, from delectable cakes to scones slathered with clotted cream and jam. It’s the perfect blend of sightseeing and scrumptiousness, letting you savour the best of both worlds in style!

Afternoon Tea-se

Price: From £50 per person

Location: Glasgow city centre

Ok, this one’s more than a bit cheeky, making it perfect for a hen party, birthday or get together with friends that’s full of giggles. You’ll be greeted by a suave, shirtless waiter ready to cater to your every tea and scone need for a full 90 minutes. You'll be welcomed with a glass of bubbly prosecco each and as much tea as you’d like. Settle into your seats and indulge in a spread of scrumptious scones, cakes, and sandwiches. Plus, don't forget to feast your eyes on the view. It's a treat for all your senses!

