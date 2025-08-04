How to find the perfect accommodation ahead of the new university year

Acting early and planning ahead is the key to finding the perfect student accommodation, a leading property expert has said. Mish Liyanage’s advice comes at a time when the student housing market is tighter than ever with rent climbing by an average of 8% across the UK’s major university cities.

Fewer than 10,000 new Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) beds are being added this year, compared to over 30,000 annually pre-2020.

According to one report, demand for student housing exceeds supply by an estimated 15% nationally, intensifying competition in university hotspots.

And with nearly 60% of students now struggling to meet rent payments at least some of the time, choosing the right home extends beyond financial issues; it affects safety, mental health, and academic performance.

“Too often, families leave accommodation decisions until the last minute, assuming there will be plenty of choice,” says Property Expert Mish Liyanage, CEO of The Mistoria Group. “But in today’s market, acting early and choosing wisely can make all the difference between a smooth, supported year and a stressful one.”

Here, Mish shares a five-point plan for students and parents looking ahead to 2025:

1. Start Early and Know the Landscape

“In many popular university cities, the best student properties are reserved as early as autumn. If you want more choice and better prices, begin your search between October and January, or even as soon as you’ve accepted your university offer. Over 40% of the best student rental properties in cities like Manchester and Liverpool are snapped up before January.”

“Use official university websites to access lists of accredited landlords and agents. Platforms like Rightmove Student and Studentpad are also useful for cross-checking options. And if you’re planning to live with others, start reaching out early. University events and student forums can help you connect with housemates who share your lifestyle and expectations.”

2. Choose Location with Intent

“A good student home should be within easy reach of your lectures, social life, transport links, and basic amenities like shops and healthcare. Living close to campus saves time and money, and being part of a student-friendly neighbourhood helps build confidence and community.”

“When viewing properties, ask yourself: can I walk to university safely, even at night? Are there other students living nearby? Is it easy to get to where I need to be, day-to-day? These practical details really matter. Carefully consider whether you'd be better suited to private halls, where you’ll have a sociable, all-student environment but possibly pay more, or to private housing, which may offer more flexibility and space.”

3. Clarity on What You’re Paying For

“All-inclusive rent can be a real help when budgeting, but it’s important to understand what’s actually covered. Are utilities capped? Is Wi-Fi included and reliable? Is the property exempt from council tax for full-time students? Are you expected to cover any maintenance or cleaning fees?”

“Always ask for a detailed breakdown before signing anything. Families should also factor in potential extras and confirm how rent is collected. Online rent calculators can be helpful in comparing costs and avoiding hidden fees. Clarity at this stage will help avoid disputes or surprise bills later.”

4. Never Compromise on Safety and Compliance

“A safe student home must meet specific legal and safety standards. That includes a valid HMO licence (for shared homes), up-to-date gas and fire safety certificates, an EPC rating, working smoke alarms, and secure locks. Be sure to check whether there are locks on individual bedroom doors, especially in shared homes.”

“Don’t be swayed by superficial appearances, ask for the paperwork. A professional landlord should be happy to provide it. In areas like Salford, recent licensing changes mean even greater scrutiny, so make sure the property meets all local requirements.”

“If possible, always view the property in person before committing. Online listings can be misleading. Bring a friend or family member to the viewing, two sets of eyes can help spot issues that might otherwise be missed.”

5. Understand the Paperwork and Plan for the What-Ifs

“The tenancy agreement outlines your rights and responsibilities, so read it carefully. What happens if a housemate drops out? Can you transfer to another room or property? What are the late payment policies? You’ll also want to know how your deposit is protected.”

“Many agents now use digital platforms to streamline the process, making it easier to access documents like move-in guides and safety certificates. As a tenant, you’ll have responsibilities too, such as paying your deposit and first month’s rent on time, providing full tenant details, and taking care of the property. These may seem simple but overlooking them can lead to unnecessary charges or delays.”

“Most importantly, if anything is unclear, don’t be afraid to ask. A reputable letting agent should always be willing to explain the fine print.”