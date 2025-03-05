How will you mark International Women’s Day? For female-focused fitness, look no further than your local Glasgow Gym Group
As one of the female-focused sessions available, The Gym Group’s Pelvic Health Workshop is a dedicated class focused on discussion, breathwork, and exercises to help strengthen the female pelvic floor. From incontinence to sexual health, the pelvic floor has a huge impact on our overall wellbeing, and, with ‘Pelvic Floor Exercises’ racking up over 85 million posts on TikTok, it's an area of wellness gaining huge traction.
As front-runners in the gym industry for women’s fitness, The Gym Group is creating more female health accredited trainers through its Female Health First initiative, in partnership with The Well HQ. As a result, The Gym Group is bringing its female-specialist classes nationwide and giving more women the opportunity to learn about their body and specific training techniques.
And the demand is clear to see – since launching in 2023, nearly 2,000 of The Gym Group’s members have taken part in over 450 Female Health First classes. Members will be able to access and book Pelvic Health and other female-focused classes via The Gym Group’s app, while non-members can access their local site with a day pass - available from just £7.99.
Members can head to the below Glasgow gyms to get take part:
- Glasgow City
- Glasgow Forge
- Glasgow Quay
- Glasgow South
Currently available at 73 gyms nationwide, full list at https://www.thegymgroup.com/gym-classes/small-group-training-classes/female-fitness/