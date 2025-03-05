How will you mark International Women’s Day? For female-focused fitness, look no further than your local Glasgow Gym Group

This International Women’s Day weekend, The Gym Group is celebrating its women’s fitness offerings, giving more the opportunity to try out specialist classes including Pelvic Health and Weights for Women, by running additional sessions across the weekend. The increased timetable aims to raise awareness of the classes available and their benefits with experts on hand for questions and fitness advice.

As one of the female-focused sessions available, The Gym Group’s Pelvic Health Workshop is a dedicated class focused on discussion, breathwork, and exercises to help strengthen the female pelvic floor. From incontinence to sexual health, the pelvic floor has a huge impact on our overall wellbeing, and, with ‘Pelvic Floor Exercises’ racking up over 85 million posts on TikTok, it's an area of wellness gaining huge traction.

As front-runners in the gym industry for women’s fitness, The Gym Group is creating more female health accredited trainers through its Female Health First initiative, in partnership with The Well HQ. As a result, The Gym Group is bringing its female-specialist classes nationwide and giving more women the opportunity to learn about their body and specific training techniques.

And the demand is clear to see – since launching in 2023, nearly 2,000 of The Gym Group’s members have taken part in over 450 Female Health First classes. Members will be able to access and book Pelvic Health and other female-focused classes via The Gym Group’s app, while non-members can access their local site with a day pass - available from just £7.99.

Members can head to the below Glasgow gyms to get take part:

Glasgow City

Glasgow Forge

Glasgow Quay

Glasgow South

Currently available at 73 gyms nationwide, full list at https://www.thegymgroup.com/gym-classes/small-group-training-classes/female-fitness/