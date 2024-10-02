Hugh’s dream day at Fir Park and a Motherwell victory!

A resident at Woodhurst Care Centre in Carluke is still buzzing with excitement after an unforgettable trip to Fir Park. Hugh Freeland, 88, a lifelong fan of Motherwell FC, had always dreamt of watching his beloved team play again.

On a crisp afternoon, his dream was realised when Hugh and Susan Aitken, activities coordinator at Woodhurst, made the journey to watch The Well take on St Mirren.“I’d love to see another Motherwell match… that would be my dream,” Hugh had said. And Motherwell delivered with a thrilling 2-1 victory. The smiles on the day were infectious, with Hugh declaring it “one of the best afternoons of my life.”Not only did his team win, but the warm welcome from everyone at Fir Park made the experience even more special. In fact, fellow fans joked that Hugh could come back every week as a good luck charm!Susan Aitken, who accompanied Hugh to the match, shared: “It was heart-warming to see Hugh so happy. He has been a Motherwell fan for years, and to watch him cheer along with the crowd was wonderful. Moments like this are what we aim for—bringing joy and creating lasting memories.”Lisa Thomson, home manager at Woodhurst Care Centre, added: “We’re thrilled we could make this day happen for Hugh. It’s a reminder of the importance of keeping our residents connected to the things they love, whether it’s through trips, activities, or simply being part of the local community. Seeing Hugh’s face light up is why we do what we do.”