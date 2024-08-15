Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care home housekeeper celebrates twentieth anniversary with the group

Mary Miller (60), from the east-end of Glasgow is celebrating twenty years of service with Oakminster Healthcare, having worked across its portfolio of care homes.

Mary was the first employee on the books with Oakminster Healthcare and now works at its Cumbrae House location. Mary joined the organisation in 2004 and twenty years on she’s still an integral part of the domestic team.

Starting her journey in the early noughties, Mary initially worked as a domestic assistant across the Oakminster Group and subsequently a housekeeper at Cumbrae House. She is also the self-appointed tuck shop and bar manager, ensuring residents' favourites are always stocked up.

Mary said: “Working in the care home for twenty years now has been so rewarding. I have met so many incredible, interesting people and I hope I've made a small difference to their lives. That’s really what we try and do here – across the board - our aim is to create a happy, relaxing and enjoyable environment for our residents.

“We want them to feel like they can be themselves, express their wishes and ultimately feel heard. And, I think we’re succeeding. Trust me, the residents have no issue telling me what they like – and don’t like!

“I can’t believe I was the first member of staff employed here and now I'm celebrating 20 years, it really has gone in a flash.”

Speaking of her time with Cumbrae House and the Oakminster Healthcare group, Mary explains the changes she has navigated over the years.

Mary continued:“As you can imagine, a lot has changed in my time at Cumbrae House. We have come on leaps and bounds in twenty years – not as a home but as a sector.

“There’s been a huge shift in how residents are cared for in care homes, the level of personalisation of care is quite staggering. Not just from a health point of view but across the board, every member of staff gets to know residents, forms relationships and tailors everything accordingly; care plans, food and drink menus, activities and days out. Everything is driven by our residents.

“Not only do we have our healthcare team at Cumbrae House but we also have a wellbeing team who focus solely on making sure our residents continue to have fun and stimulating experiences, in the home and in the community.

“But, just because we have a team dedicated to that doesn’t mean the rest of us don’t want in on the action. I love getting to know the residents, learning about their lives, and suggesting things we can do at the home to make them happy.

“My pet project this year has been to get the residents their very own bar in the care home. Many of our residents like a wee tipple so we developed our own bar area and make sure we’re stocked up with the drinks of choice for our residents to enjoy on a Friday night.”

Mary began her career by volunteering at an organisation called ‘Little Sisters of the Poor’ which helps elderly people in the community.

Mary continued:“It’s always been in my nature to look out for others, which is why working in a care home is the perfect setting for me. When someone asks me to do something, even if it seems small it could make the world of difference to them, so I'll always go out of my way to try and accommodate.

“I think that’s the type of attitude you have to have in a care home setting, nothing is too big or too small, and a little effort goes a long way.

“I really love my job, i love the residents and being able to make a difference to their lives and that of their families.”

Cumbrae House is part of the Oakminster Healthcare Group that owns and operates five care homes across Glasgow.

Sunita Poddar, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Oakminster Healthcare, said: “We are thrilled Mary is celebrating her 20th anniversary with Cumbrae House and I cannot extend my thanks enough to her for her outstanding level of service and dedication throughout the years.

“Mary was our first employee at Cumbrae House and has remained a constant, hardworking member of the team through the years – including those tough COVID years. She always shows up, always armed with a smile, ready to look after our homes, and our residents to the highest of standards.”

Cumbrae House is located in the north-west of Glasgow, near St George’s Cross, providing residential, nursing, specialist dementia care, palliative care and respite care to residents and families in the area.

The home provides care for 66 residents, with the home equipped with its own garden and an entertainment room. Residents can also enjoy an on-site bar providing refreshments for them and their guests.

For more information about Cumbrae House, visit: Cumbrae House – Oakminster Healthcare