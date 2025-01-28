I'm a dog trainer, and this is the surprisingly tricky breed that Glasgow residents should really research carefully before adopting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top dog trainer has revealed her number one tricky breed, and it's not what Glasgow residents might think.

Shelina Duke, who runs the Go With The Flo dog training school, has seen it all, and from XL bullies, to smart border collies there is no dog she can't get into shape.

But when it comes to the hardest breed to train Shelina has a surprising contender for the top spot, the poodle!

She said: "It may sound crazy but poodles can be a nightmare to train. There’s the perfect poodles, and then there’s the ones that make you think you are losing your mind - they come to me.

"Next to the border collie they are the most intelligent dog there is, and people massively underestimate the amount of work that it takes to raise a happy poodle.

"What's more, nowadays there are plenty of popular poodle cross breeds out there too, all of which have the poodle DNA ready to make them tricky customers.

"Something I also find a lot is that other trainers expect them to be like a collie or a spaniel and so they train them the same. But the poodle doesn’t comply, they have their own mind, their own thoughts and they question everything. So they get labelled ‘untrainable’, stubborn’, and ’naughty’.

"People should do their research before they get a poodle or a poodle crossbreed, because it's probably going to be more work than you think. But I can guarantee it will be worth it!"

Shelina, who is owner of three poodles Arthur, Albert and Edith, was so inspired by her own experiences that she set up The Poodle Training School, in order to help other poodle owners with their stubborn pooches.

And here are Shelina's top facts about poodles, which may act as a warning or an incentive for future puppy parents:

1. Poodles are extremely intelligent. But with this intelligence comes questions. They like to work out how to do things on their terms and they make sure that there is something in it for them.

2. They’re originally working dogs which is forgotten to the mists of history, yet this fact plays a part in how they are at home. Because of this they can become self employed and get into mischief. The secret to success is to fulfil their love of doing and teach them to rest and switch off.

3. Poodles are very loving dogs. Often described as velcro dogs, this is where the separation anxiety struggles often comes from in doodles.

4. Poodles have a great sense of humour. They love to be silly and make you laugh; they’re often thought of as being goofy and the entertainer.

5. Whilst poodles come in 3 different sizes, there isn’t much difference in temperament between the sizes. The bigger they are, the more physically intense the love is.

6. Whilst some dogs thrive on repetition and pleasing their owner. If you ask the poodle to do something too many times, they’ll assume that they have got something wrong and offer something else in replacement.

7. Poodles love to use their brain, but this can also get them into trouble.

8.As a breed, they're quite opinionated. However, this can be a positive thing when you unlock their brain and understand what they are communicating - I do this through training games that use their brain.

9.When you have these components right, the poodle is an incredible breed and rather underestimated.

To find out about The poodle training school visit the website.