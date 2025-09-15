In it to win it: Skilled heating and plumbing engineer from Ayr secures spot in final

Darryl White from Ayr has qualified as a finalist for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025

A heating and plumbing engineer from Ayr has secured a coveted place in the final to uncover the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson.

Darryl White, 31, has been dedicated to mastering his craft for eight years and now aims to leave a lasting impression at the Screwfix Top Tradesperson final later this month.

Competing against nine other exceptional tradespeople, Darryl wowed the judges with unwavering passion and an extraordinary commitment to going above and beyond—all qualities of a Screwfix Top Tradesperson.

Finalist Darryl White

Darryl set up Darryl White Home Improvements following lockdown and has also set up a charity to support local community improvement projects. Darryl’s giving nature also extends to providing work experience for those interested in taking up a trade. He prides himself on creating good customer relationships and delivering quality work on every job.

The final takes place at Screwfix Live in September in front of a panel of industry experts, including reigning Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman, and representatives from CIPHE, and NICEIC. And it’s here, each finalist will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and why they believe they should be named Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025.

As well as claiming the title, the winner will also take home a fantastic £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Darryl says: “I can’t believe I have secured a place in the final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025. Since I started in the trade many years ago, I’ve worked hard to hone my craft, so to be recognised and able to share my story with the judges is something I’m really excited about.

"Looking at the names of the other finalists, it’s clear there’s some great competition, but I’m proud to be putting Ayr on the map and representing every heating and plumbing engineer out there in my bid to take home the title.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “ We now have our final ten, and as ever the standard is exceptional. Tradespeople are the backbone of their communities, providing essential services with unmatched skill and dedication. Screwfix Top Tradesperson shines a spotlight on the outstanding talent within the industry and the impact tradespeople have. I wish all the finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”