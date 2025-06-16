Inclusive tech gives ‘time back to patients’ amid surge in cases, says Scottish GP

A Scottish GP with dyslexia has hailed the benefits of a British-developed voice recognition tool in helping his practice cope with a rise in administrative demands and growing clinical complexity.

Dr Mark Taylor, a family doctor of 28 years, says digital dictation software from UK medtech company Lexacom is significantly easing the admin burden on him and his colleagues at a time when GPs are under more pressure than ever.

According to the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe), NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded a 1,000% increase in adult ADHD referrals between 2020 and 2023. In central Fife, referrals have risen by 500% over the past decade.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in referrals, and the wait times for specialist assessments are long,” said Dr Taylor from Kingsmills Medical Practice in Inverness, which serves around 10,000 patients and has a team of 12 clinicians. “Using this tech has helped us focus on what matters most – time with our patients.”

Lexacom Echo is helping GPs give time back to patients

“Patient demand has changed since COVID”, Dr Taylor adds. “There are more complex cases, more paperwork, and fewer specialists to refer to. Tools like this help us to manage the work better and stay focused on care.”

The software, Lexacom Echo, allows GPs to dictate directly into patient records and automatically converts medical notes into plain English, making health information easier to understand for patients.

Crucially for Dr Taylor, who has dyslexia, the tool has significantly reduced the frustration of manual notetaking, improving both accuracy and continuity of care.

He explains: “My typing skills are poor, and making my notes clear was always a challenge. Echo helps me get my thoughts down quickly and accurately. I can’t imagine a GP who wouldn’t find it useful.”

The use of inclusive digital tools comes as primary care practices across Scotland – and the wider UK – experience an unprecedented rise in demand for autism and ADHD assessments.

National NHS data shows that more than 224,000 people were waiting for autism assessments in December 2024 – a 23% rise on the previous year and a 75% increase since 2022.

These rising figures translate to a growing administrative burden on GPs, many of whom are already managing heavy caseloads and staffing shortages.

Lexacom, the only platform offering workflow management, ambient AI, speech recognition, and digital dictation is used by more than 60% of GP practices in the UK. These tools are designed to streamline documentation, simplify patient communication, and reduce admin burden, allowing clinicians to spend more time on direct patient care.

“By reducing the time we spend writing and re-writing notes, we can increase the time spent listening to patients,” added Dr Taylor. “In that sense, it’s not just about helping the doctor – it’s about giving time back to the patient.”

