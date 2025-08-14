Jessops Celebrates 90 Years At Glasgow Store

Photography retailer Jessops is hosting a week of birthday celebrations at its Buchanan Galleries Store as part of the brand’s 90th Anniversary.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photography retailer Jessops is hosting a week of birthday celebrations at its Buchanan Galleries Store as part of the brand’s 90th Anniversary.

Running from Wednesday 15th to Sunday 31st August 2025, the Glasgow Event Week promises a range of hands-on sessions, expert advice, and live demonstrations from leading photography brands like Fujifilm and Canon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photography enthusiasts of all levels are invited to visit the Jessops Glasgow store, where they’ll have the opportunity to get up close with the latest gear, ask questions, and experience first-hand how to take their photography skills to the next level.

Jessops Glasgow Store

Event Highlights:

In-store demonstrations and expert advice from top brands like Fujifilm and Canon

Interactive hands-on sessions with the latest cameras and lenses

Unleash Your Inner Sports Photographer – an exclusive sports photography masterclass

The highlight of the event will be the exclusive ‘Unleash Your Inner Sports Photographer’ session on Sunday, 31st August at the Emirates Arena Velodrome, hosted by Fujifilm Ambassador Alex Denham.

This special session from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm will give attendees the chance to learn from one of the best in the field while getting hands-on with the latest Fujifilm cameras and lenses. Capture pro cyclists on the track in action, all while gaining insider tips on how to shoot sports photography like a professional.

See the full timetable on the Glasgow Event Week page.

To celebrate this huge 90th milestone, Jessops will be hosting similar events at its stores throughout the UK. The full schedule is available to view in its 90th Anniversary guide: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/jessops-celebrates-90-years-in-2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Jones, Chairman of Jessops, said: "This milestone belongs to you just as much as it does to Jessops, and it's a reminder of how far we've come together. Whether you've been printing photos since the 90s or just bought your first mirrorless camera last week, you're part of the Jessops story."