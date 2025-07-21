John Niven to appear at Bookface Sip & Swap this September in Glasgow

Bestselling author John Niven will be the guest author at Bookface’s next Sip & Swap event on Saturday, September 27 at Saints of Ingram in Glasgow from 3–6pm.

Niven, who previously visited Bookface with his bestselling memoir O Brother, returns to talk about his new novel The Fathers.

The book is a sharp, darkly funny look at fatherhood, masculinity and class, told through the story of two men who meet outside a Glasgow maternity ward – one a successful screenwriter, the other a small-time criminal. It’s a return to fiction for Niven, and a reminder of his talent for writing stories that are unpredictable, biting, and impossible to categorise.

Originally from Irvine, Ayrshire, Niven studied English Literature at the University of Glasgow and graduated with first-class honours. He spent a decade working in the music industry before becoming a full-time writer. His breakout novel Kill Your Friends – a savage satire of his time in A&R – became a cult hit and bestseller in 2008.

His other novels include The Amateurs, Cold Hands, Straight White Male and The Sunshine Cruise Company. He is also an accomplished screenwriter and prolific journalist, with a sharp, fearless voice that’s earned him a loyal following across film, print and broadcast.

Bookface’s Sip & Swap events offer an afternoon of relaxed book chat, an author Q&A, and the opportunity to meet other readers. Guests are invited to bring up to four books to swap from a selection of over 300 titles. Taking part in the swap is optional – many attendees prefer Kindle or audiobooks.

Bookface, founded by avid reader Heather Suttie is a private online community of 5,000 book lovers. Previous guest authors at the monthly sell-out events include Lisa Jewell, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Alan Parks, Davinia Taylor, Susannah Constantine, Fran Littlewood, Heather Morris and more.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-afternoon-with-john-niven-on-saturday-27-september-tickets-1505594466579?aff=oddtdtcreator

Date: Saturday, September 27

Time: 3pm–6pm

Venue: Saints of Ingram, Glasgow