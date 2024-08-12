JR Scaffold Services offers perfect platform for city centre hotel transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

JR Scaffold Services is undertaking a milestone project to support the transformation of a vacant hotel into luxury student accommodation in Glasgow’s West End.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading scaffolding business, which is a division of The JR Group, is carrying out the project on behalf of Parklane Group and is the first project Parklane Group has undertaken north of the border.

The former three-star Lorne Hotel, located on the corner of Glasgow’s Derby Street and Sauchiehall Street comprises two distinct buildings which adjoin each other in the prominent west end location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lorne Hotel which has benefited from many upgrades and extensions over the years, features an existing Grade A listed building to the rear, with a larger, more prominent, extended building built in the 1960’s to the front.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

The main body of the modern building will see full renovation works internally, as well as a new external façade, transforming into 147 studio apartments. The older part of the building, which is Grade A listed, will also benefit from some minimal stone repair and a new slated roof as well as some internal works.

Evan Horne of JR Scaffold Services, said: “The Lorne Hotel has seen many facelifts and extensions over the years from the Edwardian and Victoria eras, right through to the 1960’s, so the mix of building materials and the fabric of the buildings are quite complex.

"The brief is to refurbish, repair and regenerate this iconic city property into luxury student accommodation, as well as visually improving and embedding the building into the local urban fabric, whilst also drastically improving its thermal performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our scaffolding will provide access for the full new fabrication of the building façade as well as for the roofing works, and the installation of the new windows.

“The scaffolding will also enable the creation of the new steel super structure for the extension at rear and the new level planned for this iconic building. It will also act as an overall edge protection to many areas.

“The team on site will be continually stripping and rebuilding the scaffolding structure as the project progresses to assist with its redevelopment.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract from Parklane Group and are excited to see the finished result once this fantastic building in a prominent location in Glasgow’s West End has been brought back to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work began earlier this year with three full-time members of the JR Scaffold Services team on site until early 2025.

Based in Paisley, The JR Group started as a scaffolding business and has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest building and construction firms – employing around 200 staff.

The JR Group has a proven track record of delivering outstanding projects for leading UK housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients across Scotland and the North of England.

For more information visit www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call 0141 849 6711.