Karen Hodgins joins Sight Scotland as Head of Fundraising and Audience Development

Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans are pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Hodgins as the new Head of Fundraising and Audience Development.

An accomplished and respected senior leader in the third sector, Karen brings 18 years of experience in managing high-performing fundraising teams across diverse charitable causes.

Karen joins Sight Scotland from the Scottish SPCA, where she served as Head of Public Fundraising for nearly two years. Prior to this, she spent two years at Children First as Head of Supporter Experience, following a successful 11-year tenure at the Stroke Association in various leadership roles, including Head of Regional Fundraising for the North.

In her new role, Karen will set the strategic direction for fundraising, working closely with her team and colleagues across the organisation to build and strengthen relationships with supporters. She joins at an exciting time, as Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans embark on an ambitious new three-year strategy aimed at transforming the lives of people with sight loss across Scotland.

Karen comments: “I am delighted to take up my new role as the new Head of Fundraising and Audience Development for Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans. There's great potential to grow our income by expanding our audience and strengthening connections with our supporters.

“My passion for the sector began in community fundraising, which I see as the ‘shop window’ of any charity, providing an invaluable connection to our dedicated supporters. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of leading teams responsible for appeals, legacies, corporate partnerships, and virtual events. What truly inspires me is seeing fundraisers push their limits to support vital causes.

“In my new role, I’ll set the fundraising strategy, working with my team and colleagues to strengthen supporter relationships. Our Fundraising and Audience Development Team is brand new, so the first few months will be about getting to know each other and shaping our plans. We’re also meeting colleagues across the charities to understand our work better, helping us create strong, inspiring cases for support.”

Karen adds: “Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans are deeply committed to ensuring people with sight loss are supported and empowered. Our new strategy will help us focus on the most impactful ways we can make a difference, whether that’s investing in services, advocating for change, or building stronger community connections. I’m excited to be part of this journey.”

Davina Shiell, Director of Cause and Engagement at Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Karen to Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans as she takes on this vital role in leading transformational fundraising growth. Her expertise and passion will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach and enhance the support we provide to people living with sight loss across Scotland.”

For more information on Sight Scotland, and Sight Scotland Veterans, please visit sightscotland.org.uk or sightscotlandveterans.org.uk.