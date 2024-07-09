Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The parkside district was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

Kelvingrove is the most stylish place to live in Glasgow, according to a new survey.

In second place in Glasgow was Bearsden, Milngavie was third, Blythswood was fourth and Merchant City was fifth

Kelvingrove was used as a location for recent filming of the much anticipated Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Glasgow.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Kelvingrove is the most stylish place to live in Glasgow.

"All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Glasgow. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.