Kilbryde Hospice receives £7.3k boost from Cala Homes

Cala Homes (West) has handed over £7,300 to Kilbryde Hospice as part of its roof donation pledge at its popular Jackton development.

Since the launch of their Sequoia Meadows development in Jackton back in 2021, the award-winning homebuilder has pledged to support Kilbryde Hospice with a ‘roof donation’ for the completion of every home.

Now, four years on and with just three homes remaining for sale at Sequoia Meadows, the Cala team has handed over its final cheque to the local hospice.

The ‘roof donation’ scheme sees Cala pledge to donate £50 for every legal completion of a home at Sequoia Meadows, which is only a short drive away from Kilbryde Hospice.

The funds donated will support the Hospice in continuing to provide specialist palliative care and support to patients and their families, ensuring they can deliver the highest standard of compassionate care both within the hospice and out in the community.

Louise Dunn, Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “The care and vital support provided to the Jackton and East Kilbride community by Kilbryde Hospice is simply invaluable to those in the hospice and their families.

“Our ‘roof donation’ partnership gives us the opportunity to offer help and support where it is needed most. By raising so much through each and every sale at our development, we’re able to support the team at Kilbryde Hospice to channel the donations to their most urgent projects at any given time.

“It also gives buyers the opportunity to benefit a worthy local cause with the donation coming from Cala on their behalf which is a lovely bonus.”

Gordon McHugh, Chief Executive at Kilbryde Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Cala Homes for their generous donation, which will help us continue providing specialist palliative care and support to patients and families across South Lanarkshire.

“Support from community-minded partners like Cala Homes makes a real difference in ensuring we can deliver compassionate care both within Kilbryde Hospice and out in the community.”

Sarah Scott, a Sales Consultant from the Sequoia Meadows development visiting Kilbryde Hospice to hand over the funds to Gordon and Claire Crawford, Assistant Fundraising & Commercial Manager at Kilbryde Hospice.

Sarah added: “It was a delight to meet up with Gordon and Claire once again, and to find out more about where the funding will go and how it will help the hospice. I was really proud to be able to hand over the sum knowing it is going to a brilliant cause very close by.”