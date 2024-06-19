Kilsyth Burns & Old Parish Church
Sunday, June 23 - Morning Worship at 11am with the Rev John Macgregor/Rev Jim Patrick/Mr. Thomas Chalmers - Celebrating the Life of Eric Liddell (known as the Flying Scotsman following his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 1924).
But there was much more to Eric Liddell. Come along to celebrate the centenary of his gold medal win and hear the story of his remarkable life.
Join us for tea/coffee and cake after the service.
Services continue to be conducted in the Sanctuary and on Conferoo.
To access the service on Conferoo dial 0345 388 7442 and when prompted enter Code 462824. Please pass these details to your friends and family both locally and globally.
