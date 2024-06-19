Kilsyth Burns & Old Parish Church

Flying Scotsman.

Sunday, June 23 - Morning Worship at 11am with the Rev John Macgregor/Rev Jim Patrick/Mr. Thomas Chalmers - Celebrating the Life of Eric Liddell (known as the Flying Scotsman following his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 1924).

But there was much more to Eric Liddell. Come along to celebrate the centenary of his gold medal win and hear the story of his remarkable life.

Services continue to be conducted in the Sanctuary and on Conferoo.