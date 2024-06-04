Kwik Fit managers take on West Highland Way to support air ambulances
The nation’s favourite long distance challenge runs from Milngavie to Fort William and the intrepid six set off from Kwik Fit’s Milngavie centre, located just a few metres from the start of the trail.
The team will be spending six days on the trail, with five nights under canvas, with the aim of raising money to support Air Ambulances UK.
Air Ambulances UK raises money for all the air ambulance charities across the UK, as well as increasing awareness of the work they do. The air ambulance services receive very little government funding with almost all their missions funded through donations.
In Scotland the air ambulance team responds to an average of two time-critical emergency call outs per day with its helicopters and rapid response vehicles.
The group taking on the challenge comprises Kwik Fit master managers who lead teams in centres from Glasgow to Glenrothes. The six are: Gregg Lang (based at Glasgow Titwood Road); Shaun McLernon (East Kilbride); Gary Stevenson (Hamilton); Rhys Thompson, (Glenrothes); and Ryan Maunder (Stirling), with the team completed by Jason Barry, regional network manager.
Jason said: “Our jobs keep us all pretty active, but taking on the West Highland Way is going to reveal how fit we really are. We’ve all been getting some training miles under our belts and are confident we can make it – although we are relying on the weather gods to smile on us.
“The air ambulance teams across the UK do an amazing job and we are really proud to be supporting their work. We want to raise as much money as we can, but also highlight the invaluable service they provide.”
Anyone wishing to support the team’s efforts can donate through their fundraising page or via any of the centres’ webpages at kwik-fit.com