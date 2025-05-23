Ladies carp team aiming high

Scotland's new-look ladies carp team aim to make a big impression in the 48-hour, Tri-Nations event against Wales and England.

The team are at Gweryd Lakes near Mold and captain, Catherine Robertson, said that the small water requires, pin-point accuracy with casting.

Only half of last season’s team remain so Scotland have three newcomers and they have been split to ensure that each one has an experienced angler with them.

Catherine is paired with Jackie Rhodes-Muir who has been coarse fishing on the Clyde for around 20 years while Eleanor Mitchell, Scotland’s vice-captain, is paired with Joanna Sauberlich. Niki Wildman fishes with Kimberley Lee.

Catherine Robertson (left) and Niki Wildman with team manager, Callum Reid

A major blow is that team manager, Callum ‘The Viking’ Reid, can’t be there as it is the Bank Holiday weekend and he can’t be away from busy Wyreside Lakes near Lancaster, home base for the ladies team, however, Lynn England is travelling and will act as support.

That’s a vital role as she will relay messages about any changes in tactics she notes from other competitors.

Reid will, however, be available on the phone during the gruelling event in which the women are not allowed to leave their designated area, but they can use what’s app to communicate with each other.

Catherine said high temperatures could have a big bearing on fishing as it could make the fish lethargic and unlikely to feed as the lake depth averages from 5ft to 8ft.

Scotland’s squad had been tying hook lengths to suit and expect to use either boilies or pop ups during the contest which will undoubtedly test them.

Catherine said: “It’s a small water so we don’t expect to have to cast further than 80 yards but we will have to be deadly accurate with our casting.

“I’ve been busy at work so have not been able to get down there to practice, but Eleanor has fished it before and so will be able to help with preparation.”

The Tartan Team won silver last year and would love to go one better this time and they benefited from a recent match against the Army at the A1 Pits in Nottinghamshire.

Since then, they have communicated regularly, despite the distances between them.

Catherine and Niki live in Glasgow, Jackie in Dunbartonshire, while Eleanor is based in the Home Counties. Joanna is on Tayside while Kimberley is in Paisley and Lynn who is orginally from Aberdeenshire.

The increasing status of the team has encouraged sponsorship with Trident Leads coming on board to join Nutrabaits and end tackle from Mudman Outdoors and Catherine said: “We’ve continuing to develop as a team and a significant result here would be a great boost to us.”

Elsewhere, James Dornom from Currie was second in the Scottish Federation of Coarse Anglers Open at Strathclyde Park behind Jamie McClymont with Gus Brindle third.

Dornom totalled 395 grammes with McClymont well out in front with 775g. Brindle from Dunfermline had 325g with David Joseph was fourth on 250g and Scott Robertson fifth on 205g.

Brindle, who was the organiser, said he was disappointed that only 19 of the 31 who had booked to fish turned up. He added: “With all of the roach away at the other side of loch in spawning mode, it made for an exceptionally tough day for everyone.

“This was not helped by the hot, bright and still conditions at the start of the match and the fact that the decaying blanket weed on the bottom of the loch was breaking away and floating to the surface.”

The wind picked up considerably and proceeded to blow straight in the faces of the anglers for four hours making presentation difficult, if not impossible, at times.

Darrin Ferguson from the West of Scotland won the second round of the Summer League organised by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling club with a bag of 34lb 9oz, fishing a strong match with worm. He also lost fish.

Second was John Perella with 26lb 12oz and third Mark Gleave with 20lb.

Ferguson and Perella both have ten points and lead the silverware chase with Stewart Ritchie third one nine points with Simon Clynshaw from East Lothian fourth a point behind.

On to fly fishing and Millhall near Polmont continues to provide good sport with CDC, Top Hat, FAB, buzzer, snakes, egg, nymphs and apps bloodworm among the most successful patterns.