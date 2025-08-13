Lanark vet team comes to the rescue of tiny kitten with head stuck in brick

A Lanark veterinary hospital has come to the rescue of a kitten who used up one of his nine lives getting his head stuck through a tiny hole in a house brick.

Six-week-old rescue kitten Yogi was rushed to Clyde Vet Group’s small animal hospital in Lanark when he was discovered by his foster carer with the heavy brick around his neck.

Yogi has been living with Anne Herdman, a volunteer for charity Cat Concern, since being found with his mum and four siblings living in a garden in Bogside, North Lanarkshire. He surprised her one morning by poking his head through a brick that was being used to stabilise a cat tower and was unable to pull it back out.

Anne took Yogi to Clyde Vets, where vet Jo Veitch, who helped free Yogi from his predicament, said it was one of the most unusual cases she has ever seen. She said Yogi was firmly stuck because he couldn’t pull his head back out and his shoulders prevented him from crawling all the way through the hole.

Jo said: “Yogi had got himself into quite a dangerous situation and we needed to release him as soon as possible, and myself, Dr Fabienne Giraud and a team of nurses were ready to help when he came into the hospital. We sedated him to keep him calm and relax his muscles, then syringed lots of lubricating gel around his neck and into the hole.

“The combination of the lubrication and the relaxing effect of the sedation enabled us to gently ease his head out of the hole. He was then given some oxygen and intravenous fluids to help him recover and to rehydrate him.

“Yogi is a very lucky kitten because he had been at risk of suffering brain damage because the pressure from the heavy brick on his neck could have prevented enough oxygen reaching his brain. However, he came away from the incident unscathed and was happily tucking into some food not long after he’d come round from the sedation.

“I’ve been a vet for 20 years and have never seen anything like this before, and neither have my colleagues. It was a team effort to free Yogi and we were all delighted that the lubrication method worked because our only other option was to cut the brick. One of my colleagues had even rushed home to get a chisel and hammer, but fortunately they weren’t needed.”

Cat Concern rescues and rehomes cats and kittens in central Scotland, and Clyde Vets regularly treats, neuters and vaccinates cats and kittens for the charity.

Yogi’s carer Anne is a trustee of Cat Concern and, during the 11 years she has volunteered with the charity, she has fostered around 162 cats and kittens, caring for them until they are ready to go to new homes. She says the brick Yogi became stuck in was hidden behind a cat tower in the area where he sleeps with his mum and siblings.

Anne said: “When I went to give them their breakfast, the mum was meowing and I could see Yogi’s tail and body but I couldn’t see his head.

“Yogi was firmly stuck in the brick and I was worried about accidentally hurting him, so I called Clyde Vets for help. It was nerve-wracking to pick Yogi and the brick up to drive to the vet hospital, but when I got to Clyde Vets the team were brilliant and I knew he was in safe hands. Jo the vet was even waiting for me in reception so she could take Yogi straight through to help him.

“It was such a relief when they were able to free him, and he seems to be none the worse for his little adventure.

“I have no idea why Yogi thought it was a good idea to poke his head through the brick, and all the cats I’ve had in that pen before haven’t paid the brick any attention. I can only guess that he was being curious, or maybe he saw a spider running across the floor and tried to follow it. He’s a lovely little kitten who can be quite boisterous when he’s playing with his siblings, but he likes sleeping and can be a bit slow to get out of bed in the morning. Thanks to the great care from Clyde Vets, we’ll be able to find him a loving new home when he’s ready to leave his mum.”