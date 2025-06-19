Lauren McNulty climbs Ben Nevis to highlight importance of cervical screening

Lauren was diagnosed with cervical cancer in February 2022 at just 28-years old, after experiencing symptoms for several years including pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, and abnormal smear test results. She underwent weeks of intensive treatment at The Beatson, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and internal radiation.

“I had all my treatment at the Beatson. It’s an incredible place - uplifting, compassionate, and full of brilliant people. It means so much to now be strong enough to take on something like Ben Nevis, especially when I remember how exhausted I used to feel just walking from the car to the radiotherapy department.”

Since finishing treatment, Lauren has gradually rebuilt her strength. Walking and hiking had always been part of her life, but cancer took that from her. Determined to reconnect with what she loves, she joined a walking group, began strength training at the gym, and slowly pushed herself further outdoors.

“To go from struggling to walk up stairs to now climbing Ben Nevis—this is huge for me. It’s emotional and empowering.”

While Lauren’s climb is a personal milestone, she’s also determined to use it as a platform to encourage more women to attend their cervical screening appointments and to advocate for their health.

“I was only 28 when I was diagnosed. You’re never too young for cervical cancer, and changes in your body can happen at any age. That smear test might feel uncomfortable or inconvenient, but it can catch things early.”

Chloe Coghill, Community Fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity said: “Lauren is an inspiration to us all. Her strength, determination and willingness to share her story during Cervical Screening Awareness Week will help so many others understand the importance of regular screening. We’re incredibly proud to have her support and are cheering her on every step of the way as she takes on Ben Nevis in honour of The Beatson and everyone affected by cancer.”

