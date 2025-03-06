Leading Industry Association to Host Pivotal UK Semiconductor Conference in Glasgow

The global semiconductor industry is projected to become a $2 trillion per year market within the next decade, and the UK is poised to play a vital role in this transformative growth.

NMI, the UK’s leading industry association for semiconductor, microelectronics, and digital technology companies, is bringing together key stakeholders at an industry conference in Glasgow on March 26 to explore the new markets and technologies driving this expansion.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including semiconductor market trends, manufacturing innovation, sustainability, and the impact of emerging technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from key industry leaders, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest advancements shaping the sector.

Key speakers include Giulietta Poltronieri, Partner at McKinsey, who will discuss opportunities in emerging semiconductors, and Andrew Witney from Vishay, who will highlight the role of wide-bandgap semiconductors in the NetZero transition. Bruno Jansen, GM UK at IMEC, will share insights from a global leader in semiconductor research, while Simon Thomas, CEO of Paragraf, will outline how the UK can carve out leadership positions in the sector by 2035.

NMI Semiconductor Conference

Additionally, the event will mark the return of NMI’s Operational Working Group, a collaborative knowledge-sharing platform focused on operational efficiency. Industry experts will discuss modern approaches to optimising fab performance, integrating new materials and processes, and advancing manufacturing excellence.

A welcome reception will be held the night before the conference on March 25 at the prestigious Glasgow City Chambers. The city provost will open the reception, which will feature special addresses from Empire State Invest and the Bulgarian Delegation, providing valuable international perspectives on the evolving semiconductor landscape. The conference will take place on March 26th at the Technology and Innovation Centre. Adam Wood, NMI Network Manager, emphasised the importance of this gathering,

“The UK’s semiconductor industry is at a pivotal moment. This event is an opportunity for companies, researchers, and investors to come together and help discuss and drive innovation that will define the sector’s future. By facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange, we aim to ensure the UK remains a leader in semiconductor technology.”

NMI is part of TechWorks, the UK industry association dedicated to promoting deep tech innovation across semiconductors, IoT, AI, and digital industries. TechWorks serves as a key bridge between industry, government, and academia, supporting the growth and competitiveness of the UK’s technology sector.