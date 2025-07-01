Learning and communications specialist announces it has joined the 'Skills Symphony' consortium of learning and training providers as founding member

Glasgow learning & communications agency, Mediazoo, is delighted to announce that as a founding member it has joined the ‘Skills Symphony’, a consortium dedicated to transforming workplace learning.

The new consortium brings together a range of organisations from learning, design and delivery to technology and strategy to help businesses and public sector bodies upskill and reskill at pace.

The Skill Symphony, made up of 14 founding members, offers everything from learning design and delivery through to learning technology and a fully managed learning service.

Amid the transformative impact of AI and shifting workforce dynamics, this partnership has been established to address the changing landscape of industries and job functions.

Skills Symphony aims to address the need for adaptable, future focused learning solutions, equipping organisations with the tools, training and strategies needed to stay ahead.

Members include KPMG UK, Cambridge Judge Business School, Dods Training, Forward Institute, FutureLearn, Hult Ashridge Executive Education, Korn Ferry, MindGym, Open Data Institute, Pearson, QA, Epiphany and Roffey Park Institute.

Giles Smith, CEO at Mediazoo, said: "For us, this is about more than just training, it's about transformation. In an era of rapid AI expansion and usage, businesses need a trusted partner to help them adapt and evolve to the current needs and challenges ahead. As a founding member, we're proud to be that helping hand, meeting people where they are and guiding them toward where they want to be.

"Skills Symphony will reimagine how learning is delivered and experienced with real support, practical skills, and the confidence to lead through change."

Christoffer Ellehuus, CEO of MindGym, and one of the 14 founding members said: “We’re proud to be one of the founding members of Skills Symphony - a bold collaboration that’s changing how workplace learning works. We’re delighted to join forces with fellow founding members. Together, we’re combining the rigour of behavioural science with immersive, tech-powered storytelling to create visceral learning experiences - the kind that don’t just inform but transform. This is learning that moves people, shifts behaviour, and gets results.”