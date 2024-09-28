Legendary British conductor John Wilson and his Sinfonia of London orchestra to perform in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Show set to feature songs from South Pacific, The Sound Of Music, Oklahoma!, Carousel, and The King and I.

John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London orchestra are set to bring the timeless music of Rodgers & Hammerstein to life in a spectacular show next summer at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 28th June.

As part of a UK wide tour, the Glasgow show, under the director of acclaimed conductor John Wilson will see audiences will treated to classic hits such as "Oh What A Beautiful Morning," "People Will Say We're in Love," "Some Enchanted Evening," and "Younger Than Springtime", music that has left an indelible mark on musical theatre.

Gateshead born John Wilson is a celebrated conductor known for his work with orchestras around the world and his dedication to the music of the Great American Songbook and musical theatre. Sinfonia of London, reformed by Wilson in 2018, is comprised of some of the UK’s leading musicians, and has quickly gained a reputation as one of the country’s premier orchestras. Their recordings and performances have been lauded for their exceptional quality and artistry.

The show will also feature special guest soloists Louise Dearman, Nathaniel Hackmann, and Scarlett Strallen.

Tickets are on-sale now at ticketline.co.uk/