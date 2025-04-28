Legendary disc jockey Zoe Kelly helps open £400K Glasgow opticians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Glasgow's best loved radio DJs, Zoe Kelly, has helped unveil a brand-new opticians and audiology business in the city's east end.

The Go Radio Breakfast presenter helped cut the ribbon at the recently relocated Specsavers store at Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre at the weekend (26 April).

The £400,000 state-of-the-art unit, located next to Warren James Jewellers, is now open to the public, with increased testing capacity to meet growing demand.

As well as running a live radio roadshow on the day, DJ Zoe and the Go Radio Street team were also on hand to give dozens of lucky shoppers the chance to win cash prizes on the day, with one lucky shopper taking home a staggering £500 too.

The £400,000 store is now open for appointments

Clare McGowan, optometrist director of Specsavers Glasgow Fort, says: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be opening this new store, which marks a significant investment in both our business and the local community.

"The new space is designed to offer a more modern experience for all of our customers, and with the latest technology and increased testing capacity, we’re confident that our expanded service offering will allow us to better meet the needs of people in the east end."

Zoe Kelly, Go Radio Breakfast presenter, adds: "What a huge honour to help open this brilliant new facility that will benefit people in Glasgow’s east end for years to come.

"As a mum and a DJ, I know how important it is to keep your eyesight and your hearing in check, so it’s amazing to see this brand-new facility provide top-quality care right in the heart of the community."

The store also boasts a dedicated audiology room

The store, now located at Unit B10, is a significant step-up from its previous home further along the shopping avenue, with the number of testing rooms increased to six to meet the needs of the store’s growing customer base.

The new unit features a dedicated audiology room and top of the range technology throughout, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scanner, which can help optometrists spot serious eye conditions, such as glaucoma, up to four years earlier.

What’s more, the investment has also meant the creation of four new jobs at the store, including two additional optometrists, a pre-reg optometrist and an ear-wax removal specialist.

Clare adds: "The clinical benefits of this new store are incredible.

The state of the art store features top of the range technology throughout

"With expanded facilities and advanced technology, we can offer earlier detection of a range of eye conditions, while our dedicated audiology space means we can support hearing health even more effectively, all under one roof.

"We can’t wait to welcome all our existing customers, as well as some new faces, to see what our brand new store has to offer.’

Phil Goodman, Centre Director at Glasgow Fort, says: "Specsavers is a long-standing, busy store for us at the centre.

"It’s fantastic to have supported them through this relocation, which enables even better service for our customers.

The recently relocated Specsavers at Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre has officially opened

"We’re already seeing both new and familiar faces enjoying the upgraded store and the enhanced services it offers.

"This move forms part of a wider series of developments that continue to reinforce Glasgow Fort’s position as one of the city’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations, helping us meet the evolving needs of our diverse and growing customer base."

Specsavers’ new store at Unit B10 at Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre is now open from 9am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 7pm every Saturday and 10am – 6pm every Sunday.