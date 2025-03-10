Line-up at city centre Irish pub revealed for St Patrick's Day

Glasgow’s iconic Irish pub, Molly Malone’s, is gearing up for its biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration yet, with a full weekend of live music, perfectly poured pints, and unbeatable craic.

From Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17, the pub will play host to wall-to-wall live music and sport, an electric atmosphere, and plenty of Guinness, making it the ultimate destination for those looking to celebrate Ireland’s biggest day in true Irish style.

The festivities kick off on Friday, March 15, as Liam McGrandles takes the stage at 9.30pm, setting the tone for the weekend with a night of lively singalongs and top-class entertainment.

On Sunday, March 16, football fans can soak up the high-stakes clash between Celtic and Rangers, which will be shown live at the venue. Following the final whistle, The Jakes will bring the energy at 3pm, keeping the party going into the night.

The main event, St. Patrick’s Day, falls on Monday, March 17, and Molly Malone’s has planned a full day of non-stop live music:

11am-12pm - Paddy Reilly

12.30pm-2pm - Scott McGill & The Eejits

2.30pm - 5pm - Damien & Michael

5.30pm - 8pm - Boolavouge

8.30pm - Late | The Jake’s

With five incredible acts spanning the entire day, guests can expect a true Irish pub atmosphere, filled with singalongs, lively sessions, and plenty of dancing.

From Friday through to Sunday, some of the best musicians around will be keeping the party alive.

Guinness for £3.75 – No price hikes, just perfectly poured pints at an unbeatable price.

An atmosphere like no other – A true Irish pub experience, from morning ‘til late.

With its reputation for hosting one of Glasgow’s best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Molly Malone’s is expected to draw massive crowds across the weekend. Early arrival is advised to soak up the music, pints, and unparalleled craicthat the pub is known for.

