Lisa Jewell at Bookface Events in Glasgow for launch of Don’t Let Him In

Bestselling author Lisa Jewell made a splash in Glasgow this week as she attended two Bookface Sip & Swap events to launch her latest thriller, Don’t Let Him In. Over 250 guests turned out across two city centre venues to hear from the chart-topping writer, who has sold more than 15 million books worldwide.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Bookface founder, broadcaster and avid reader Heather Suttie, the sell-out events were a chance for readers to meet Jewell up close, hear about her writing process, and swap pre-loved books over a drink. The informal Q&A sessions gave fans a chance to ask questions directly and get copies of Don’t Let Him In signed on the spot.

Jewell’s writing career began with a dare. After being challenged to write three chapters in exchange for a fancy meal, she started work on Ralph’s Party. A year later, the book was finished. She landed a £120,000 two-book deal, got that meal, and her life changed completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, she’s written 23 books, sold 15 million copies, and become a New York Times bestseller. We love her thrillers – The Family Upstairs, Then She Was Gone, The Night She Disappeared and, of course, None of This Is True, which is being adapted for Netflix. She’s the UK’s greatest export for lovers of twisty, page-turny, cancel-your-plans thrillers.

Aspiring author Linsey Sanli with Lisa Jewell

Don’t Let Him In is already racing up the charts. The psychological thriller has all the hallmarks of Jewell’s style – tense relationships, buried secrets, and characters you can’t quite trust. It was clear from the audience questions that many had read it already.

Bookface’s Sip & Swap format has become a regular fixture in Scotland’s literary calendar. Guests bring a book, take a book, and stay for the chat. The inclusive, relaxed events are open to everyone – you don’t need to be a member of the Bookface Facebook group (although with nearly 5,000 members and growing, you might want to be).

Suttie says: “We believe books are for everyone. Whether you're a hardcore crime fiction fan or just picking up your first book in years, you're welcome at our events. There’s no pressure – just good conversation and brilliant writers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming Bookface events will feature more big names. Confirmed authors include Liam McIlvanney, John Niven, Adele Parks, Sophie Gravia and Dr Gillian Shirreffs. There are also plans to branch out into more locations, with pop-ups expected in venues across Scotland.

Bookface continues to bring writers and readers together, one great book at a time.