Lisa Jewell's only Scottish dates to launch new novel are in Glasgow

Bestselling author Lisa Jewell is heading to Glasgow this July for not one but two Bookface Sip & Swap events. In addition to the sold-out evening event, an exclusive afternoon session has been added at Saints of Ingram from 12.30–3.30pm on Tuesday 8 July.

This gives more readers the chance to meet the author of Then She Was Gone, The Family Upstairs, and None of This Is True – soon to be a Netflix film – as she launches her new thriller, Don’t Let Him In. Tickets for the afternoon event are on sale now.

Lisa Jewell has sold over 10 million books, hit the New York Times bestseller list, and been translated into more than 30 languages. Her stories grip you fast and don’t let go. This is a rare opportunity to hear from her in person, ask questions, and get books signed in an intimate, relaxed setting.

Bookface Sip & Swap is smart, laid-back and genuinely social – a mix of bestselling authors, good chat, and a friendly crowd of readers who love swapping books, sharing recommendations and igniting friendships.

Lisa Jewell's new thriller

Since 2020, more than 50 sold-out events have taken place across Scotland. Many people come on their own and leave with new friends. The vibe is inclusive and informal.

Every Sip & Swap features a sustainable book swap with 300+ titles to choose from. Bring four books if you want to take part, or none if you prefer audiobooks or Kindle – you’ll still get a seat and a glass in your hand.

Previous guests include Donna Ashworth, Val McDermid, Heather Morris, John Niven, Chris Brookmyre, Susannah Constantine, Davinia Taylor, Tom Newlands and Juano Diaz.

Heather Suttie, founder of Bookface, said: “Lisa Jewell has been top of my wishlist for two years – she’s one of the most consistently brilliant writers out there. This extra event means even more people can experience the magic of a Bookface Sip 7 Swap with one of the world's most loved thriller authors.”

Lisa Jewell

Bookface is a growing online community of 4,800 readers, founded by Suttie, a broadcaster and publicist. Upcoming guests include Fran Littlewood, Liam McIlvanney, Kate Foster, John Niven and more. Follow @bookfacecommunity on Instagram or search Bookface by Heather Suttie on Facebook to join.

Don’t miss this. Tickets will go fast!