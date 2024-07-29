Little Children's Market unveils biggest ever sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
e are back in Glasgow on Saturday 5th October, 11:30- 1:30pm at Glasgow Club Scotstoun.
Join us at our biggest nearly new sale to date with thousands of baby and children’s toys, clothing, books, equipment and more - all under one roof and all at a fraction of the original price.
Need a clear out? We have a very limited number of spaces remaining. Table hire starts at only £16 and you keep 100 per cent of your profits. Head to our website to book your space now.
Book here:
www.thelittlechildrensmarket.com/events-in/scotland
Entry is £2, children FREE.
Join the event for more info:
https://www.facebook.com/share/3s8oJQnfhZzYbk7h/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.