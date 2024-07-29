Little Children's Market unveils biggest ever sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Little Children's Market Scotland is so excited to announce our first ever supersize event.

e are back in Glasgow on Saturday 5th October, 11:30- 1:30pm at Glasgow Club Scotstoun.

Join us at our biggest nearly new sale to date with thousands of baby and children’s toys, clothing, books, equipment and more - all under one roof and all at a fraction of the original price.

Need a clear out? We have a very limited number of spaces remaining. Table hire starts at only £16 and you keep 100 per cent of your profits. Head to our website to book your space now.

Book here:

www.thelittlechildrensmarket.com/events-in/scotland

Entry is £2, children FREE.

Join the event for more info: