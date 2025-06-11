Local artist calls on public to help shape 365-day art challenge

But this challenge isn’t just about beautiful art—it’s also a story of resilience. Just a few months ago, Lisa suffered a traumatic injury, breaking her dominant wrist in three places. Determined not to let the injury stop her from creating, she taught herself to paint with her non-dominant (left) hand and began this year-long daily art challenge. Over time, the challenge has also become a form of physical therapy—helping Lisa gradually rehabilitate her right hand.

Each day, she creates a miniature 7cm x 7cm artwork. This journey is not only a creative challenge but also a form of self healing—proving that art will always find a way, even through pain and limitation.

“I believe everyone is creative—it’s ‘growing up’ that convinces us otherwise,” Lisa explains. “This challenge is about embracing imperfection, connecting with nature, and rediscovering magic in the everyday.”

Lisa’s distinctive work draws heavily from Scottish folklore, natural beauty, and sustainable art practices. She paints on reclaimed wood and vintage materials, and is best known for her charming handmade Fell Fairies, crafted from up-cycled tartans and tweeds. She also runs monthly painting workshops, encouraging beginners to explore art as a joyful and healing experience.

Each mini painting she creates during this challenge becomes a tiny portal into a world of wonder—inspired by local scenes, memories, and magical details in the landscape. And now, she hopes those portals can begin with your photo.

To follow the journey or submit a photo for consideration, contact Lisa at the details below. Be part of something creative, heartfelt, and truly magical.

1 . Contributed Day 92 of 365 Today’s painting was inspired by a beautiful woodland photo sent to me by Emma—thank you so much! A glowing green forest, one of my absolute favourite things to paint. Dark, rich foliage gives way to magical pools of light, illuminating bright lime green ferns and casting a soft, enchanting glow. Beneath an archway formed by sweeping trees, there’s a hint of bluebells peeking through—just enough to add a pop of colour and a touch of wonder. Nature’s magic never fails to inspire. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Day 71 of 365 Today’s mini is inspired by Clair & Neil’s stunning photo of the Glenfinnan Viaduct—famous for its appearance in Harry Potter when the Hogwarts Express crosses those arches! I painted the magical steam train winding its way over the viaduct, framed by majestic Scottish mountains and the misty loch below. All aboard this tiny canvas ride to Hogwarts! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Day 76 of 365 Today’s mini is inspired by a gorgeous sunset shot of Lenzie Moss sent in by my Facebook follower Laura. This boggy parkland with its boardwalks and winding paths feels straight out of a fairy tale. I painted the scene with vibrant green plants and patches of purple heather, all beneath an orange sky as a bright sunburst peeked over the Campsie Hills. Along the boardwalk, a flutter of fairies dance merrily toward the hills, their laughter carried on the evening breeze. Photo: Submitted