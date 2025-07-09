Local care home celebrates major refurbishment
What’s more, the home’s communal areas have been completely refurbished with new flooring, furniture and décor. The interiors are warm and homely, with a touch of luxury and a choice of comfortable seating.
The refurbishment provides an impressive new environment for residents and visitors to enjoy, and Four Hills also makes a wonderful place for staff to work.
John Cunningham, General Manager at Four Hills said: “The home is looking better than ever after the recent investment. The new appearance of the home has been carefully considered down to the little details, and has been designed with the residents in mind. The bright new reception area has given the home a fresh and elegant feel. The lounge areas are simply stunning, and ideal for socialising as well as accommodating the home’s many daily activities. I’m looking forward to showcasing the wonderful new interior to members of our community so please do give us a call if you’d like to book a show round, everyone is welcome.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Four Hills is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Four Hills provides nursing, and respite stays.