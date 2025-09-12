Local communities urge councillors to approve major South Lanarkshire wind farm

The future of a transformative wind farm, that cuts local household bills, tackles fuel poverty and is a major part of Labour’s Clean Power 2030 plans hangs in the balance as South Lanarkshire Council prepares to make a final planning decision early next week.

Bodinglee Wind Farm near Douglas is a 245MW project with no other statutory consultee objections and overwhelming community support including five community council letters of support and over 300 letters of support from local residents.

The innovative project from South Lanarkshire based developer OnPath Energy would generate enough clean energy for around 200,000 homes annually, includes the creation of a community energy company that would tackle fuel poverty by saving around 6,500 households between £2-4 million on their energy bills annually, offers up to 10% shared community ownership and would make the South Lanarkshire economy an approximate £322 million over its lifetime investment.

However, the proposal, which has been developed in close consultation with the local community lies in the balance following a recommendation for objection published in South Lanarkshire Council’s draft planning committee report outlining concerns related to aviation, defence, and landscape impacts.

Brian Muir, Chair of Douglas Community Council, said: “We have worked with OnPath Energy for several years on this project and feel it is a great example of an onshore wind site, delivering lots of benefits for local people.

“The approach to community benefits is innovative - saving households considerably on energy costs -and the new plan for the area will also deliver significant new local amenities. People are behind it, and we want the project to go ahead. We urge councillors to approve this when it gets to committee.”

Scottish Government’s National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) supports renewable energy projects that maximise socio-economic benefits to local communities and have localised landscape effects or effects mitigated through the design.

OnPath Energy considers that the project complies with NPF4 and, on balance, the benefits of Bodinglee Wind Farm outweigh the points outlined in the draft report. The developer also notes that the concerns on aviation and defence are resolvable and is working with Scottish Government and consultees to address these.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and community director at OnPath Energy, said: “This is a nationally significant clean energy project with deep local roots. It delivers substantive socio-economic gains and enjoys overwhelming support from people living nearby - the very people who will see and benefit from the wind farm for generations.

“Bodinglee aligns directly with Scotland’s national planning policy and importantly is a critical part of Labour’s 2030 Clean Power Mission. Approving this project would send a powerful signal that local and national priorities on clean energy, cost-of-living, and community wellbeing are aligned and being delivered where they matter most.”

“Additionally, Bodinglee has no objections from other statutory consultees including NatureScot, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) which in itself confirms the years of thoughtful design changes and close consultation with these key environmental agencies.

“We’re urging committee members to consider the balance of all benefits this nationally significant project would deliver. Raising a no objection would send a strong message showing how the implementation of progressive new planning policies can contribute to both local and national government ambitions on climate, cost-of-living, and community wellbeing policies.”

Bodinglee Wind Farm, OnPath Energy’s largest wind farm to date, has been in development since 2021 and is widely regarded as one of the strongest examples of how renewable infrastructure can benefit local communities.

The project would power over 200,000 homes and deliver approximately £50 million in a community benefits package, with innovative plans to cut household energy bills through a community energy company and invest in local amenities with a landscape scale masterplan, connecting local villages and driving tourism investment.

An independent study by Natural Power indicates the development could save local households up to £4.4 million annually through targeted energy efficiency upgrades for local households, alongside job creation and community investment.

South Lanarkshire Council’s draft planning committee report details that the project does not fully comply with parts of the South Lanarkshire Local Development Plan 2, something that is recognised by OnPath Energy.

The local developer is urging committee members to consider the project in the round, balancing all the benefits arising from the project. The project is supported by a number of national and local policy points including biodiversity, soils, heritage, socio-economic benefits, rural development and community wealth building. Moreover, it is a nationally important project when set against the backdrop of Scotland’s energy targets and Labour’s Clean Power 2030 ambitions.

Robin added: “This is an exemplar project, and arguably the best policy-fit wind farm Scotland has seen under NPF4. It was shaped with the community, reflects key statutory advice, and offers substantial returns in terms of energy security and economic uplift. Our National Planning framework provides the basis for South Lanarkshire not to object to the project.

“There’s a real opportunity here for councillors to show leadership by backing a proposal that residents want, and that the country needs.”

A final decision is expected at committee next week. Supporters hope councillors will take a holistic view of the evidence and avoid triggering an unnecessary and costly review process.