Local community invited to Kirkintilloch care home’s Macmillan Coffee morning

Everyone is warmly invited to join residents and the care team at Campsie View on 20th September for friendship, fun and fundraising.

Campsie View Care Home in Kirkintilloch will be holding a coffee morning on Friday 20th September at 11am to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the local community are warmly invited to join residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.

Campsie View Care Home is part of Four Seasons Health Care, whose care homes across the UK raised an incredible £10,000 for the charity at last year’s coffee mornings.

There’s no need to book, just come along on the day for friendship, fun and fundraising.

Campsie View Care Home is in Canal Street, Kirkintilloch, G66 1QY.