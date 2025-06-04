Local volunteer goes the extra mile for homeless hounds - and urges dog lovers to sign up this Volunteers’ Week

As organisations across Glasgow celebrate Volunteers’ Week (2-8 June), a Cumbernauld dog lover is urging others to join the volunteering team at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

Jeannette Boland has been volunteering at the rehoming centre for over two years, having dedicated over 1,000 hours as a Canine Assistant. Jeannette volunteers three mornings a week, where she will be found cleaning kennels, in the laundry room, and walking dogs. She also provides enrichment for the dogs by spending time with them.

Now, along with the staff, she is appealing to other local dog lovers to get involved and join the volunteer team to help dogs in need.

Jeannette, aged 61, said: “I love volunteering at Dogs Trust Glasgow because where else can you do a job surrounded by wonderful dogs. All the dogs have different personalities and it's great to see them so well looked after. I especially love to see them going home to their new families. It’s rewarding to be part of that journey.

Jeannette volunteering at Dogs Trust Glasgow

“To anyone considering volunteering with Dogs Trust I say give it a go. You will be made very welcome by the staff and dogs.”

Dogs Trust Glasgow is currently seeking volunteers for different roles at the centre including:

Canine Assistants - work with staff to help clean kennels, wash dishes and tidy areas of the centre, including the laundry room.

- work with staff to help clean kennels, wash dishes and tidy areas of the centre, including the laundry room. Laundry Assistants - make sure dogs have clean and fresh blankets and bedding so they have clean and comfy beds when they are ready to snooze.

- make sure dogs have clean and fresh blankets and bedding so they have clean and comfy beds when they are ready to snooze. Maintenance Assistants - help maintain indoor and outdoor areas by painting fences, clearing pathways and signs and supporting the centre’s Maintenance Officers with daily duties.

- help maintain indoor and outdoor areas by painting fences, clearing pathways and signs and supporting the centre’s Maintenance Officers with daily duties. Gardening Assistants - make sure the centre grounds are tidy by weeding, maintaining flower beds as well as clearing leaves and litter from around the site.

Although nearly 60 people currently give their time to help at the centre, Volunteer Co-ordinator, Lauren Blair, says they would love more to join.

Dogs Trust Volunteer Jeannette with gorgeous Cooper

Lauren says: “Our volunteers are amazing and are vital to what we do for our dogs. Without them, it would be much more difficult to give the dogs everything they need.

“Jeannette has been part of our dedicated volunteer team at Dogs Trust Glasgow for over two years. She comes in three days a week always with a smile on her face. Her work is an invaluable help to the staff and to the dogs. She even goes above and beyond with our other canine assistant Liz by emptying our poo bins around the centre each week, that is dedication. We are so grateful for her hard work and commitment.

“Every volunteer makes a huge difference to what we can achieve at the centre, and we would love more local dog lovers to come and join us.”

Volunteers must be aged 18 and over, and all are welcome. It’s a fantastic way to develop new skills, gain further experience and meet new friends. All that’s required is a positive attitude and a love of dogs.

To find out more, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/volunteering/roles or contact Lauren Blair, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at [email protected]