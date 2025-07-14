Loch Lomond’s Oak Tree Inn brings fresh jobs to Balmaha

A brand-new waterside lodge is about to open at one of Loch Lomond's most popular inns - creating new jobs and enhancing its green credentials.

The Oak Tree Inn, a long-standing favourite among walkers on the West Highland Way and visitors from around the world, has expanded its site in the heart of Balmaha. The new lodge, situated near the original inn and overlooking Balmaha Bay, offers additional accommodation and dining facilities.

Designed to complement the inn’s rustic charm, the building features locally sourced oak, stone and weathered roof slates - carefully chosen to reflect the character of Balmaha village, nestled within Scotland’s first National Park.

Supported by a £1.25 million funding package from Bank of Scotland, the expansion will create around 32 additional jobs for the local community.

Loch Lomond

Accessibility has been a key priority in the development, with the new lodge offering direct access to the first disabled-friendly water access pontoon on East Loch Lomond. The site has been designed to welcome visitors arriving by all modes of transport, from walking and cycling, to arriving by boat or driving electric vehicles, with dedicated EV charging points.

Since opening in 1997, the Oak Tree Inn - founded by Sandy and Lucy Fraser - has grown to become the area's largest employer during peak season, supporting up to 200 jobs over various sites and generating an annual turnover of around £6 million.

Many local residents have worked with the business for decades, making it a true cornerstone of village life. Sandy and his older sons Stuart and David also run a popular village shop, three St Mocha coffee shops throughout the National Park, produce their own ice cream, roast their own coffee and sell thousands of jars of honey from their own beehives each year.

Much of the food served at the Oak Tree and its new lodge is grown on-site, thanks to a large polytunnel and orchard that supply the kitchen with seasonal produce. The garden now boasts more than 100 apple, plum and pear trees, alongside 230 blueberry bushes, ensuring a menu that's fresh, local and sustainable.

The Oak Tree Inn

Sustainability is central to Oak Tree's operations. More than 350 solar panels help power the coffee roastery, kitchen and bar. A biomass shed heats the majority of the site, and a newly installed ground source heat pump further reduces the business's environmental impact.

Sandy Fraser, founder of the Oak Tree Inn, said: "When I first built the original Oak Tree back in the '90s I was simply trying to recreate a beautiful building I'd seen in Fortingall Perthshire (the Balnald Mill).

"I wanted to capture that same charm for visitors coming to this quieter, more traditional corner of Loch Lomond. When we opened our doors in 1997 and reached £300,000 in turnover that first year, I knew we were onto something special. But I could never have imagined just how much we’d grow from there.

"We're now opening a new lodge, evolving into a full-scale hospitality business, and we're still just getting started. Demand keeps growing, and it's incredible to see people who visited as children now returning with their own families. None of this would've been possible without the support of Bank of Scotland - they've truly understood our vision and backed us every step of the way."

Stacey Quinn, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: “The Oak Tree Inn is a cornerstone of tourism in Balmaha and across Loch Lomond. It’s been a real pleasure to support Sandy, Lucy and the team in bringing their latest expansion to life.

"This project not only creates new jobs and strengthens the local economy, but also shows how a family-run business can grow sustainably while staying deeply connected to its community.”