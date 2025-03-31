Loch Tay Highland Lodges 'secret sale' – 50% off for one weekend only

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Largo Leisure Holidays are offering an exclusive 50% discount off all lodges and cabins at Loch Tay Highland Lodges for one weekend only – Friday April 4 to Monday April 7. With stays starting at just £400, for three nights, this is the perfect opportunity to start the Easter Holidays in style and beat the crowds.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, guests must book online using the special code “secret sale” Availability is limited, so we would encourage travellers to secure their reservations early to avoid any disappointment.

Guests can enjoy the warmer weather with a 2 or 3-night stay in the stunning Scottish Highlands, surrounded by breathtaking views and outdoor adventures for those who want to soak up the Spring sun. Whether you're looking for a romantic retreat, a family getaway, or a peaceful nature escape, Loch Tay provides the perfect setting for a memorable holiday.

To book your discounted early Easter, weekend getaway, visit - www.largoleisure.co.uk