Loganair and ZeroAvia sign agreement on zero-emission flights

Leading zero-emission aircraft engine innovator to work with UK’s leading regional airline on bringing zero-emission flight to passengers

ZeroAvia today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Loganair to work towards potential adoption of hydrogen-electric engines to support zero-emission flights.

ZeroAvia is advancing certification of a 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrain for 10-20 seat aircraft with the UK’s CAA. Targeting the Cessna Caravan as the launch airframe, ZeroAvia intends to obtain additional supplemental type certificates (STCs) for other aircraft in this category, including the Twin Otter a popular airframe operated by Loganair to serve communities in the Scottish Highlands & Islands.

ZeroAvia is concurrently developing the modular ZA2000 engine for 40-80 seat aircraft such as the ATR family of aircraft, with Loganair currently operating more than 20 of these airframes.

Hydrogen-electric engines use hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity to power electric motors that turn propulsors, with the only byproduct being water. With regional turboprop aircraft operating below typical contrail formation, the in-flight emissions impact is effectively zero.

Importantly, these novel engines promise cost reductions for airlines. The substantially lower maintenance needs of hydrogen-electric engines will mean a decrease in maintenance and downtime for an airline’s fleet, with hydrogen fuel also projected to be significantly more cost effective than kerosene over time.

Today’s agreement cements some of ZeroAvia’s growing ties in Scotland. ZeroAvia has been in a longstanding partnership to explore airport hydrogen fuel infrastructure with Glasgow Airport and recently announced plans alongside the First Minister of Scotland to establish its hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing centre close to the airport and Loganair’s headquarters.

Val Miftakhov, Founder and CEO, ZeroAvia, said: “It is hard not to be impressed by Luke and team’s dedication and passion for delivering crucial connectivity to its customers. Loganair’s route network lends itself very well to adoption of both our ZA600 and ZA2000 engine technology post certification, so hopefully this can be the start of a long-lasting customer relationship for ZeroAvia, and cleaner transport for passengers in Scotland and the UK.”

Luke Farajallah, CEO, Loganair, said: “The recent commitments made by ZeroAvia to bring their hydrogen fuel-cell manufacturing centre to Glasgow, and the strong engagement between our senior teams, has made this next step entirely possible and logical.

"The future of sustainable flight will rely on companies like ZeroAvia and Loganair to be the pioneers of new technology, and we see the work being undertaken by Val and the team as being incredibly inspiring and realistic when set against our own work and ambitious targets in this space.

"We truly believe the Loganair fleet and network to be the perfect airline/geography combination when considering the ZeroAvia product suite and we look forward to working together to provide a greener future.”