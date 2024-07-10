Loganair delivers birthday surprise to milestone passengers at Glasgow Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, celebrated carrying 1.5 million passengers through Glasgow Airport by surprising a young family with free flights.

The Lee family – mum Laura, dad Stan, and 3-year-old aeroplane enthusiast Iver – were travelling to their home in Benbecula from Glasgow after celebrating Laura and Iver’s birthdays with family in Lincolnshire.

As the airline’s hub, Loganair connects Scotland’s largest city to some of the country’s most remote locations, including Barra, Benbecula, Stornoway, and Tiree. It also offers year-round service to Northern Ireland through Derry and Donegal.

Laura said: “It was such a surprise to be the winners of the free tickets today - what a lovely birthday gift for Iver and me.

Laura, Stan and Iver Lee were Loganair's 1.5 millionth passengers at Glasgow Airport

“We fly a few times a year to see our family in Lincolnshire, so we might use the tickets to spend more quality time with our family. However, since we moved to Benbecula two years ago, we’ve also wanted to explore the other Scottish islands, so maybe we’ll take a family holiday instead.”

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with the Lee family. 1.5 million Loganair customers have now travelled through Glasgow Airport since 2017. Our flights from Glasgow to the Scottish Islands offer vital connections between many rural locations and Scotland’s largest city, which we are proud to call our home.

“It was wonderful to meet with the Lee family who are regular flyers with Loganair and we thank them for their continued support. We hope that little Iver will grow up to become a future Loganair pilot!”

Mark Beveridge, managing director at Glasgow Airport, said: “Our airport and Loganair have been working together for many years now and I’m delighted to extend our congratulations for the 1.5 million customer milestone.

“The relationship between ourselves and Loganair has gone from strength to strength, and we are proud to partner with them in facilitating seamless travel experiences for our passengers.

“We look forward to continued success together in the years ahead."

Loganair flies daily between Glasgow and Benbecula, boosting business and leisure travel connectivity. The route is serviced by Loganair’s newest ATR turboprop fleet, one of the most environmentally efficient regional aircraft.

Reservations can be made at loganair.co.uk or via travel agents. All Loganair flights include a standard 21kg total luggage allowance (15kg hold and 6kg cabin bags), and advance booking is encouraged to benefit from the best value fares.