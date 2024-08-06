Loose Women’s Kaye Adams joins The Health Lottery podcast with Danni Menzies

Glasgow-based broadcaster Kaye Adams is the latest episode of The Health Lottery's Paying it Forward podcast which drops on Thursday 15th August. Kaye, 61, reflects on her journey, sharing that her biggest win in life isn't a tangible achievement but rather the simple fact of still being here after all these years.

Host Danni Menzies engages in an insightful conversation with the esteemed Loose Women anchor and BBC broadcaster, Kaye Adams. Together, they delve into the intricacies of big wins, little wins, and the profound act of paying it forward.

Throughout the conversation, Kaye and Danni touch upon the societal pressures of aging and the tendency to compare oneself to others, particularly in today's digital age. Kaye's insights into embracing one's age with grace and gratitude resonate deeply, offering a refreshing perspective on navigating life's challenges and triumphs. She also emphasises the importance of reframing the narrative around aging, a journey that has been both personal and philosophical for her.

One highlight of the episode is Kaye's revelation about her podcast, "How To Be 60," where she and co-host Karen explore the complexities of aging with humour and authenticity. By sharing their own experiences and engaging with a diverse range of guests, Kaye Adams and Karen Mackenzie aim to inspire listeners to embrace their age and find joy in every stage of life.

Danni Menzies and Kaye Adams

Reflecting on the episode, Danni expresses her gratitude for Kaye's wisdom and openness, underscoring the importance of celebrating life's wins and fostering a culture of generosity and kindness.

The ‘Paying it Forward Podcast’ by The Health Lottery invites listeners on a journey of inspiration, resilience, and generosity. With over £132 million raised to support health and wellbeing causes across Great Britain, The Health Lottery is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in communities nationwide.

The series features prominent figures such as filmmaker Doug Allan, social impact entrepreneur Alvina Appleton, Julian Lloyd Webber OBE, The Fizz’s Jay Aston, Michelin star chef Andy Beynon, actress Nicola Stephenson, and bestselling authors Chris Brookmyre, Adele Parks MBE, and Helen Fields.

Listeners are invited to tune in to this enriching conversation on The Health Lottery's "Paying it Forward" podcast, available on all major podcast platforms.. Find out more at healthlottery.co.uk and check out The Health Lottery’s socials for regular updates.