Major Tyre Wholesaler ‘gears up’ expansion in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s leading tyre distributors has opened a new warehouse in Bellshill, storing 90,000 tyres and containing the latest technology.

Micheldever Tyre Services’ (MTS) 75,000 sq ft Connect-70 development comes with sustainability at the forefront of the design. EV charging points,15 per cent roof lights, roof solar panels and Air Source Heat Pumps are just some of the state-of-the-art updates which will reduce long term energy costs and support the company’s sustainability goals.

MTS has moved to the site at the Bellshill Industrial Estate from its existing depot in Airdrie, and as the operation grows, many future job opportunities are expected to arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MTS Logistics Director Dave Haddock said the new warehouse in Bellshill would take MTS capabilities in Scotland to a new level.

Micheldever Tyre Services’ (MTS) 75,000 sq ft Connect-70 development

“By moving to this fantastic new depot, our customers will have direct access to three times the current stock level and nearly twice the range of tyres compared to Airdrie.

“The Bellshill investment shows how seriously MTS takes its Scottish business and how much we value our customers. With the increase in the size of the facility, we also expect to employ more staff from the local area.”

“Additionally, we expect to reduce our carbon footprint by 50% in 2030 and hope to reach 100% by 2050. The latest technology will help us reach these goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer to the new facility will also provide local garages and franchise dealers greater accessibility to a range of tyres including those for electric vehicles, vans, 4x4s and motorcycles.

Micheldever Tyre Services’ (MTS) 75,000 sq ft Connect-70 development

The larger space coupled with its location and excellent motorway links will increase connectivity and customer fulfilment throughout Scotland, Halifax and the UK and ensure the growing demand for same day/next day deliveries is met.

The multi-million-pound investment will expand the tyre capacity from 32,000 to 90,000 and hold more than 7,500 SKUs. Stock levels will be stored in stillages to allow both lace bulk lines and library hold slow movers. Equipped with a 30,000sf mezzanine area, the space will hold slower moving lines with double stacked stillages on the ground floor and single height on the first floor.