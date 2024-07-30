Marie Curie appointed as Chivas Brothers’ Charity of Choice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marie Curie has been appointed as the new Corporate Charity partner for Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky. The two-year partnership will see the Scotch whisky producer donate a total of £40,000, with the aim to double this through employee fundraising.

In line with Chivas Brothers’ Social Sustainability strategy, every two years every individual within the business has the opportunity to select from a list of employee-nominated new charity partners, all of which reflect causes close to their hearts and this year Marie Curie was voted as the ‘Charity of Choice.’

Over the term of the partnership, Chivas Brothers aims to raise up to £80,000 by taking on activities including the Glasgow Kiltwalk, getting behind the tills and volunteering in Marie Curie shops, as well as leading bucket collections for the charity’s biggest fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal next March.

Chivas Brothers’ award-winning portfolio of Scotch whisky brands includes Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s and The Glenlivet, to name a few. With an ambition to open up to shape the future of whisky, Chivas Brothers is dedicated to generating a positive impact in the community.

Caitlin Fyffe - Sustainability & Responsibility Executive, Chivas and Georgina Bushell, Marie Curie

Louisa Humm, Communications & Social Sustainability Director, at Chivas Brothers, said:

“We're delighted to be working with Marie Curie as our charity partner, as nominated and subsequently chosen by our Chivas Brothers team, who are passionate supporters of Marie Curie’s cause as the UK's leading end-of-life charity. We are proud of our engaged and hardworking team who have a strong track record in giving back to our communities, and over the next two years we hope to create a long-lasting impact in support of Marie Curie's vital services.”

Marie Curie is the country’s largest end of life charity, providing care and support to terminally ill people and their loved ones in their own homes, or at one of its UK hospices. The charity also provides information and support relating to dying, death and bereavement.

Georgina Bushell, Marie Curie Partnerships Manager, said:

“Now, more than ever, charities rely on fundraising and donations, and we’re delighted Chivas Brothers staff voted for Marie Curie to be its charity partner over the next two years. The partnership will help support several Marie Curie services, including its overnight nursing support, which are vital for terminally ill people living in their own homes.