Maynes Coaches Earns Multiple Finalist Spots in routeone Awards 2024

Scottish operator Maynes Coaches, based in Buckie, has secured finalist positions in three categories at the prestigious routeone Awards 2024, highlighting their significant contributions to the UK’s coach industry.

The routeone Awards are widely regarded as the premier awards scheme in the UK coach and bus industry, celebrating excellence in coach and bus operations. Each year, the awards recognise the outstanding achievements of operators and individuals who demonstrate innovation, dedication, and a commitment to delivering the highest standards of service. Being named a finalist in any category is a mark of distinction, placing companies and professionals among the best in the business.

Maynes Coaches is a finalist in the Best Use of Technology - Coach Operator category.

Maynes Coaches is also a finalist in the Outstanding Customer Experience category, underlining their long-standing commitment to delivering top-tier service to their customers. Rebecca Mayne, Operations Assistant, is nominated in the Rising Star category.

With a history spanning over 75 years, Maynes Coaches has built a reputation for excellence, continually adapting to meet the needs of their passengers while maintaining high standards. Maynes Coaches offers a comprehensive range of transport services, including luxury coach hire for corporate events, private tours, and school transport. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in their tailored travel solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of each client. With a fleet that includes state-of-the-art, eco-friendly coaches, Maynes Coaches ensures that passengers travel in comfort and safety, whether they're journeying across Scotland or further afield.

Helen Conway, Event Director for the routeone Awards, remarked, “This year’s finalists truly represent the pinnacle of excellence in the industry. It’s an honour to recognise the achievements of professionals like Rebecca Mayne and leading companies such as Maynes Coaches, who exemplify the best in the business.”

The winners of the routeone Awards 2024 will be revealed at a black-tie ceremony on 13 November 2024, at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham.

For more information about the routeone Awards and the full list of finalists, visit routeone Awards. To learn more about Maynes Coaches and their services, visit their website.