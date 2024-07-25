McDonalds volunteers from Glasgow restaurants take part in litter pick after TRNSMT

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow McDonald’s restaurant teams have taken part in a litter event in a bid to clean up the city following the popular TRNSMT festival.

Seventeen crew members and helpers from the Trongate, Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street restaurants, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Andy Gibson, along with volunteers, collected an impressive 20 bags of rubbish between them.

The litter pick was carried out along Trongate, Jamaica Street and the areas surrounding Glasgow Green. The team was also joined by environmental activist and ethical influencer, Laura Young, for the clean-up.

Andy Gibson, McDonald’s Franchisee who owns and operates the restaurants, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to their local community. Many of the team enjoy attending TRNSMT every year so we wanted to do our bit and help to restore the areas we all enjoy to be clear of litter following a busy weekend.

"We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour. It’s particularly exciting to be a part of initiatives like this this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce. The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants.